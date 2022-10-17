Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Unranked Georgia Bulldogs upset Gators in the O’Dome
Close to 20 Georgia Bulldogs fans stood in anticipation of seeing an upset of their Southeastern Conference rivals in Gainesville. On match point, redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris dunked the ball right into the hardwood floor on Florida’s side. The upset was complete. No.11 Florida (15-4, 7-2) was defeated by...
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition
The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators stay resilient despite season struggles
Florida head coach Samantha Bohon’s first year at The Swamp has been everything but peaceful. This season, the Gators have navigated through injuries, losses and a strict schedule as the program hopes to rebuild following one of the most forgettable seasons in school history. So far, Florida holds a 2-11-1 record with a 0-6-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida impresses with a deep run in the doubles bracket
Following a disappointing outing in the ITA All-American tournament the Gators women’s tennis team headed to Atlanta, Georgia, where it hoped to bounce back in the ITA Southeast Regionals. Florida’s presence was established immediately, as it claimed three doubles victories throughout day one. Freshman Rachel Gailis and sophomore...
thefamuanonline.com
Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU
Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
Miami Hurricanes trying hard to flip Florida State 5-star wide receiver pledge Hykeem Williams
Stranahan High School (Florida) wide receiver Hykeem Williams is one of the top players in the state of Florida. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher is rated a five-star prospect, the nation's No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 wide receiver. That makes him the unquestioned headliner of the ...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
Tallahassee, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:01.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
Independent Florida Alligator
Matheson History Museum hosts author Bob Beatty’s Allman Brothers Band book talk
Whether it was fate or mere chance, author Bob Beatty said it was a creepy, cool, full-circle moment when he finished his new book, which centers on Duane Allman, on the 50th anniversary of the music legend’s death. What was certainly no coincidence was Gainesville being the first stop...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
WCTV
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
mypanhandle.com
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU buys apartment complex near campus
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
