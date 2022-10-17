ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Unranked Georgia Bulldogs upset Gators in the O’Dome

Close to 20 Georgia Bulldogs fans stood in anticipation of seeing an upset of their Southeastern Conference rivals in Gainesville. On match point, redshirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris dunked the ball right into the hardwood floor on Florida’s side. The upset was complete. No.11 Florida (15-4, 7-2) was defeated by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition

The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators stay resilient despite season struggles

Florida head coach Samantha Bohon’s first year at The Swamp has been everything but peaceful. This season, the Gators have navigated through injuries, losses and a strict schedule as the program hopes to rebuild following one of the most forgettable seasons in school history. So far, Florida holds a 2-11-1 record with a 0-6-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida impresses with a deep run in the doubles bracket

Following a disappointing outing in the ITA All-American tournament the Gators women’s tennis team headed to Atlanta, Georgia, where it hoped to bounce back in the ITA Southeast Regionals. Florida’s presence was established immediately, as it claimed three doubles victories throughout day one. Freshman Rachel Gailis and sophomore...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU

Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway

Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU buys apartment complex near campus

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, standing in front of the Lighthouse at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex, announced Monday the purchase of the complex from Summit Properties along with a management arrangement for the remainder of the year. The property on Eugenia Street near campus will increase the number of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

