Lampasas County, TX

BBQ for Books sets record

An annual event for the Library Foundation of Lampasas, Texas resumed this year after a several-year hiatus, initiated by coronavirus concerns. This year’s BBQ for Books fundraiser, however, surpassed the previous record of meals sold by more than 100, according to foundation volunteers. The final tally was 1,100 barbecue lunches sold. Of those meals, 700 were delivered to area businesses by…
LAMPASAS, TX
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’

Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
LAMPASAS, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bridge St. house gets Nov. 15 deadline for progress, plan

Six months after the Gatesville City Council addressed concerns about a substandard structure at 2006 Bridge St., the council gave its owner until Nov. 15 to make substantial progress of making repairs or face the prospect that the house will be demolished. Owner Josiah Wilson talked about his plans and...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Florence ISD: Threat not credible, classes resume Thursday

FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume as normal on Thursday. Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., the district reported a potential threat made to staff and students, the district said on Facebook. Immediately, the district worked with the Florence Police Department and later determined the threat wasn't credible, the district added.
FLORENCE, TX
KBAT 99.9

Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas

As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
TROY, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
TEMPLE, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
fox44news.com

Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TEMPLE, TX
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting

Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
LAMPASAS, TX
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX
ARRESTS

The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Miguel Lugo Perez, 35, of Lampasas, was arrested on charges of violating a bond or protective order and stalking. OCT. 18 Juan Carlos Barcenas Jr., 20, of…
LAMPASAS, TX

