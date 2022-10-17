Read full article on original website
BBQ for Books sets record
An annual event for the Library Foundation of Lampasas, Texas resumed this year after a several-year hiatus, initiated by coronavirus concerns. This year’s BBQ for Books fundraiser, however, surpassed the previous record of meals sold by more than 100, according to foundation volunteers. The final tally was 1,100 barbecue lunches sold. Of those meals, 700 were delivered to area businesses by…
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’
Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
Bridge St. house gets Nov. 15 deadline for progress, plan
Six months after the Gatesville City Council addressed concerns about a substandard structure at 2006 Bridge St., the council gave its owner until Nov. 15 to make substantial progress of making repairs or face the prospect that the house will be demolished. Owner Josiah Wilson talked about his plans and...
Florence ISD: Threat not credible, classes resume Thursday
FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume as normal on Thursday. Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., the district reported a potential threat made to staff and students, the district said on Facebook. Immediately, the district worked with the Florence Police Department and later determined the threat wasn't credible, the district added.
Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas
As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting
Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas Shares Next Steps After Fire
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas is trying to help those who lost vehicles and other valuable items during the grass fire at their parking area over the weekend. The Robinson family is also collecting donations of car seats for those who lost theirs in the fire. Robinson Family Farm...
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Miguel Lugo Perez, 35, of Lampasas, was arrested on charges of violating a bond or protective order and stalking. OCT. 18 Juan Carlos Barcenas Jr., 20, of…
