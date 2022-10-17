Boothbay and Wiscasset “Seawolves” cross country teams dominated at the Mountain Valley Conference Class C championship Oct. 15. The girls team took the championship for the second time in Seahawks history, the first being in 2015, and the first time for the Wolverines. The girls scored 12 points ahead of Winthrop and Dirigo high schools which tied for second place. The boys team fell 14 points short of first place, claimed by Winthrop, but came out 21 points ahead of third place Richmond High School.

