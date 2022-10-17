Read full article on original website
Mills, Pingree speak at Lincoln County Dems rally
More than 200 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 15 at a campaign rally hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) that featured Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D, ME-1). The Rally for Democracy: A Get Out The Vote Party, held at the American Legion Post 42 in...
Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%
AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
Rhonda P. Belgard
Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools. Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her...
Thistle Inn to re-open for dining in March
Locals and visitors alike will be glad to learn Thistle Inn, which closed in June, will re-open next March when WAVES owners Jenny Chen and Ian Ronan take over the restaurant at 55 Oak St. with Chen as business owner and Ronan as head chef. Next April, Florin Iuga, who...
Finding Our Voices: The conversation expands
Finding Our Voices Founder and President Patrisha McLean has been shining a bright light on domestic violence by first coming forward as a survivor and speaking out about her own experience. By reclaiming her voice, McLean encouraged other women to come forward into the light to share their experiences with the public, particularly women still in abusive relationships.
Spectrum Generations provides Medicare education and support during current open enrollment period
Spectrum Generations is now scheduling appointments for Medicare education, plan enrollment and support services to qualifying individuals. Medicare enrollment opened Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, for coverage related to Medicare Supplement: Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) and Advantage Plans (Part C). During the open enrollment period, Medicare recipients are able to add, change or discontinue these parts of their Medicare coverage for the year 2023.
Spooky Story Swap this Saturday and “Underwater Apparition”
Our time is drawing near...the Spooky Story Swap is this Saturday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor. This is a free event and seating is limited. We’re asking you to register here so we have a headcount. See you there...if you dare!. This next ghost story...
Girl Seawolves take MVC trophy, boys claim close 2nd
Boothbay and Wiscasset “Seawolves” cross country teams dominated at the Mountain Valley Conference Class C championship Oct. 15. The girls team took the championship for the second time in Seahawks history, the first being in 2015, and the first time for the Wolverines. The girls scored 12 points ahead of Winthrop and Dirigo high schools which tied for second place. The boys team fell 14 points short of first place, claimed by Winthrop, but came out 21 points ahead of third place Richmond High School.
