lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Junior varsity and freshman Badgers dominate games last week
The freshman Badgers improved their record to 6-1 last Thursday, as they traveled to Liberty Hill to take on the Panthers. Lampasas brought home the 33-6 win. Jaden McElwain took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to start the game, according to coach Chance Evans. Sean Smith had rushing touchdowns of 25 and 62 yards, and Calum Mitchell connected with Korbin Kepler on a touchdown pass…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LMS Lady Badgers sweep Jarrell
The middle school volleyball teams swept the Jarrell Cougars Monday night, going 4-0. “It was a great night for the Badgers and an awesome show for our last home game of the season,” head coach Sarah Leopold said. The LMS seventh-grade “B” team won 25-21, 25-14. The seventh-grade “A” team won 25-18, 25-22. The eighth-grade “B” team won 25-17, 25-20, while the eighth-grade “A” team earned an…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Funeral services set Sunday for former coach
Former Badger head coach Kenneth Ray Wiginton died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Lampasas. He was 82. The coach was inducted into the Lampasas Athletics Hall of Fame in December 2021. The Badger football team earned five consecutive district championships during his tenure here as an assistant and later head coach. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with…
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Belton (TX)
Belton is a borough and Bell County seat lying on the borderline between Waco and Austin in Texas state, United States. Belton is the fifth biggest city in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan district, with a population of 23,054 after the 2020 census. In Texas state, Belton is one of the cities...
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries
Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
kbeyfm.com
Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls
Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Historic cemeteries of Burnet County
Peek into Burnet County's past — respectfully — at one of its old cemeteries. You'll find Texas Historical Commission markers at several of them. Some of the burial sites are still in use; others have faded into distant memory. All share their silent stories in one way or another.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
dailytrib.com
As Burnet County languishes in extreme drought, well use, drilling remain active
The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors voted to maintain Stage 4 drought status for Burnet County during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. District General Manager Mitchell Sodek expressed concern over the lack of rainfall and the continued use of groundwater in the county. “We are...
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Bowling event to raise funds to benefit Toys for Tots
A bowling tournament will be held Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $100 per team, with a four-person team format to be used. Half the proceeds will go toward payouts for the first-, second- and third-place teams. The other half will be donated to Toys For Tots. Raffle tickets also will be sold for various prizes…
fox44news.com
Three injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
