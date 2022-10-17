Read full article on original website
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’
Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting
Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
Funeral services set Sunday for former coach
Former Badger head coach Kenneth Ray Wiginton died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Lampasas. He was 82. The coach was inducted into the Lampasas Athletics Hall of Fame in December 2021. The Badger football team earned five consecutive district championships during his tenure here as an assistant and later head coach. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with…
Bowling event to raise funds to benefit Toys for Tots
A bowling tournament will be held Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $100 per team, with a four-person team format to be used. Half the proceeds will go toward payouts for the first-, second- and third-place teams. The other half will be donated to Toys For Tots. Raffle tickets also will be sold for various prizes…
Auction raises funds for community art
The annual Boots and Blazers Ball raised funding through live and silent auctions on Saturday evening. The event was held by Lampasas Association for the Arts and benefits local art projects and family art and music-centered events. LAFTA officials said this year’s ball was “a huge success.”
Grace Sounds at the Round Up in the Park
Members of Grace Sounds Worship, led by John Groves (in white), offered worship music at Saturday’s “Round Up in the Park” in Lometa Regional Park.
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
LMS Lady Badgers sweep Jarrell
The middle school volleyball teams swept the Jarrell Cougars Monday night, going 4-0. “It was a great night for the Badgers and an awesome show for our last home game of the season,” head coach Sarah Leopold said. The LMS seventh-grade “B” team won 25-21, 25-14. The seventh-grade “A” team won 25-18, 25-22. The eighth-grade “B” team won 25-17, 25-20, while the eighth-grade “A” team earned an…
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Lightning strike closes Cove Scale House, Transfer Station
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove says its Scale House and Transfer Station are temporarily closed to the public. This is due to an electrical outage at the Solid Waste Department. Residential or commercial collections for Monday were not affected. The City said in...
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
‘Awesome Autumn Stew’ lunch planned in Lometa
The Lometa Methodist Church will host its Awesome Autumn Stew lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. The church is located at 100 S. Second St. in Lometa. Stew, cornbread, crackers, dessert and a drink will be served, with baked goods and snacks also available. A donation of $12 is recommended for the meal for adults and $6 for children’s plates.
