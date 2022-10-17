Hochul slams Zeldin’s pre-2020 election texts to Trump White House with his ideas on discrediting voting results

Read full article on original website
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
Trump news – live: Trump lays into judge who ruled Eastman voter fraud emails furthered conspiracy against US
Donald Trump has hit out at the federal judge who ruled he signed legal documents challenging the 2020 election results by claiming voter fraud despite knowing the allegations were false – and that the messages were clearly “related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States”.“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” US district court judge said in a ruling on Wednesday.Mr Trump called Judge Carter’s statements “nasty, wrong, and ill-informed”.Meanwhile, asked at...
