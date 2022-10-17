2022 FRM Las Vegas II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland Overcome Handling Adversity in Las Vegas

Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Fox5 KVVU
Former UNLV basketball star turned CEO of new Las Vegas resort, sports facility reveals plans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been a project in the works for more than a decade now but developers say the All Net Resort and Arena on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip is finally ready to move to forward with construction. On Wednesday, the group...
All Net Resort and Arena set to move forward on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it. All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports […]
KDWN
Lake Las Vegas Residents Push Back Against New Development
A neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas was forced to reschedule after the developer of a new real estate property underestimated the number of people who would show up. The Raintree Investment Corporation invited residents to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to discuss the development of a number of residential homes off the Lake Las Vegas Parkway. The meeting was intended to provide locals with more information about the project, but they were unprepared for the amount of people who showed up. The crowd overflowed, making it difficult for participants to hear the developer speak. Whoops!
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of I-15. According to the authorities, the pedestrian was walking on the freeway when he was hit by multiple vehicles. The drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police for further investigations. Drugs...
Poker player wins almost half a million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot. According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game. Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. […]
news3lv.com
First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
a-z-animals.com
Longest Biking Trail in Nevada
The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
963kklz.com
These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
Flyer mailed to Centennial Hills neighbors promises to use public records to track voting. Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties. The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. Slap fighting gets stamp of approval...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
jammin1057.com
13 Las Vegas Birthday Places You Should Visit To Celebrate Your Big Day
Did someone say celebration? It’s YOUR birthday and all of us from Jammin’ 105.7 want to wish you a special Happy Birthday!. We hope you woke up today feeling energized and happy. Celebrating a birthday is a beautiful thing especially for a beautiful person like yourself. We hope...
Speedway Digest
