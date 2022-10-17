ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Business Buzz: Shake Shack eyeing former Wellesley Square GAP space; Laurel Grove focuses on Wellesley ; Nail salon moves a bit

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 3 days ago
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap

Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
WELLESLEY, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Greystar Announces the Grand Opening of Stuart Street Residential Community in Boston

BOSTON — Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, an investment, development, and management firm of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, announced the grand opening of 212 Stuart Street, a newly-constructed residential community located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village.
BOSTON, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
Watertown News

City Manager Wants to Prioritize Watertown Square Rejuvenation

During his preliminary budget presentation to the City Council, City Manager George Proakis said he has heard from a lot of people who want to see improvements made to Watertown Square. He wants to create a coordinated effort to improve the City’s downtown. Like the intersection at the crossroads...
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
BOSTON, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019. 
BOSTON, MA

