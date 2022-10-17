Business Buzz: Shake Shack eyeing former Wellesley Square GAP space; Laurel Grove focuses on Wellesley ; Nail salon moves a bit

Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap
Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Greystar Announces the Grand Opening of Stuart Street Residential Community in Boston
BOSTON — Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, an investment, development, and management firm of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, announced the grand opening of 212 Stuart Street, a newly-constructed residential community located at the intersection of Back Bay and Bay Village.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley school news: Hunnewell groundbreaking; Acatober tix; WHS All-Nationals in choir & band; Dana Hall open houses
Wellesley town and public school officials last week joined the big dig at the new Hunnewell Elementary School site, same as the old school site. The old school building had been there since 1938, and the new one is slated to open in February 2024. The Wellesley HHU website provides regular updates on the project.
This Boston Area Estate for Sale is Right Out of the Popular TV Series ‘Bridgerton’
Talk about a breathtaking manor that looks like it could be out of the hit TV show Bridgerton on Netflix. This western suburban Boston estate is at 5 Concord Road in Weston, Massachusetts, and listed by Rikki Conley with Sotheby's International Realty. According to this listing, the $15 million home...
This past Saturday, Salem was full by 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
"They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get back in is a nightmare.”. “There’s so many people, it’s like wall-to-wall people.”. “This year is absolutely insane. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where did all of these people come from?’”...
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
Watertown News
City Manager Wants to Prioritize Watertown Square Rejuvenation
During his preliminary budget presentation to the City Council, City Manager George Proakis said he has heard from a lot of people who want to see improvements made to Watertown Square. He wants to create a coordinated effort to improve the City’s downtown. Like the intersection at the crossroads...
These restaurateurs bravely opened new eateries amid COVID pandemic: 'Determined' to succeed
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some 90,000 restaurants to close, according to industry sources. But a few brave entrepreneurs opened new eateries and are reaping the rewards today. Here are three.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Boston Magazine
A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
Your guide to the 2022 Head of the Charles: Schedule, where to watch, and more
The regatta will be held Friday through Sunday in Boston. The 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta will be held this weekend in Boston. The regatta expanded to three days — Friday to Sunday — last year. Men and women over 50 will race Friday, the masters will row Saturday, and the youth on Sunday.
Boston again lands on list of ‘rattiest’ cities in United States
BOSTON — Boston may soon need to change its nickname from “Beantown” to “Rat Town.”. Orkin this week released its 2022 “Rattiest Cities” list and Boston once again came in rather high on the ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago was crowned the...
