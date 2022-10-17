Read full article on original website
$9,280,000 will not complete the building of the vocational center, remodel the old vocational center at LCHS, and build proposed greenhouse, BOE hears
A regular meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held at Fallsburg Elementary School in the gymnasium on October 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, Barbara Robinson, and Chairman Heath Preston were all present. The meeting was called to order by...
October 17, 2022 Superintendent’s Personnel Action Update
Click below for the hires and fires by Lawrence Co. Supt. Dr. Rob Fletcher at the October meeting 2022. October 17, 2022 Request for positions (1)
Housing Development Alliance begins project for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is in the process of building homes for the flood survivors of Eastern Kentucky. Alongside their usual builds, HDA is building homes for flood survivors in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties. The organization is beginning this project by building 12 homes, but officials hope to build many more in the future.
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
Enos “PeeWee” Thompson, 68, of Wayne County, WV
Enos “PeeWee” Thompson, 68, of Wayne County, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Enos was born July 21, 1954 in Wayne County, WV to the late Winnie and Ollie Elizabeth Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father James Lambert and siblings Frances Thompson, Gladys Kitts, Virginia Cyrus, James Lambert Jr., and Garland Thompson.
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
Fire destroys beloved Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Hazard food pantry serving the community for many years
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New Hope Church in Hazard has been running their food pantry ministry for years. Pastor John Kidwell said the ministry continues to grow. “It went from a fairly small operation to what we see here today which is quite involved and quite busy as far as the number of people needed,” he said.
STATE ACCOUNTABILITY SCORES RELEASED; FALLSBURG LEADS THE WAY WITH A “GREEN” RATING
COVID-19 has put many things “on-hold” over the past 2-3 years, including the state accountability system for schools. During this time, the Kentucky Department of Education made some major changes in the overall accountability system. Furthermore, since this is the first year for the new system, schools could not be scored based on the growth that was made from one year to the next. Elementary, middle, and high schools had the following “indicator” groups in common:
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Caroline L. Adamson, 78, of Louisa, KY
Caroline L. Adamson, 78, of Louisa, KY passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Caroline was born May 14, 1944 in Buffalo, New York. Caroline was an accomplished artist. Survivors include her husband Wayne Adamson; son Jeff Adamson; and brother George Bresnick. Funeral services will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT TALKS RALLY SPORTS MOTORCROSS…
Motorcross will be back to race on Saturday October 22, 2022. On Tuesday October 18, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phillip Carter was in attendance with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, David (Mouse) Halcomb and John Scaggs. Also attending were LC Attorney Brad Derifield, LC Clerk Chris Jobe, LC Deputy Clerk Crystal Smith and LC Deputy Judge and Economic development director Vince Doty.
Milton, WV residents seek answers to water quality problem
During a special Milton City Council meeting Monday evening, residents filled the room, looking for answers to their current water quality problem.
Next phase of work to begin Oct. 19 on new King’s Daughters Medical Center Emergency Department
ASHLAND – For the past several weeks, work on a new Emergency Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, most of Bath Ave. between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
Crews battle intense fire at Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
