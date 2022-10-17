ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
The Spun

NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision

NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reveals If He Apologized After Race

Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized for his retaliatory hit on Kyle Larson, whose car sputtered into Bell and took the Toyota driver out of Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Bell said Wallace spoke to him later that day. "We actually...
Sportscasting

Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Speedway Digest

Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders

While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Speedway Digest

NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
