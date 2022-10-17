Read full article on original website
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News
NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future
Stewart-Haas Racing's owners are split on whether to return Cole Custer to the No. 41 Ford in 2023. The post Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reveals If He Apologized After Race
Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized for his retaliatory hit on Kyle Larson, whose car sputtered into Bell and took the Toyota driver out of Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Bell said Wallace spoke to him later that day. "We actually...
Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
