Wyoming’s 2022 graduating class ACT scores highest among states requiring all students to test; ~70% qualified for Hathaway

Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Gordon celebrates opening of new assisted living homes for veterans and their families in Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Wyoming’s first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star families, according to a release from the governor’s office. The state-funded Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility adds three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans,...
capcity.news
Wyoming governor signs new agreement with USDA aiming to support big game migration
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signed a new “Wyoming Wildlife Habitat” memorandum of understanding. Under the agreement, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest “technical capacity and resources” to support migratory big game on public and private lands, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday.
capcity.news
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish offering bonus Super Tag raffle in October with chance to win custom bow
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering a bonus raffle to people who purchase Super Tag Raffle tickets in October. The Super Tag Raffle raises money to support big game management in Wyoming and has raised over $9.2 million since 2014, according to Game and Fish. Over $1.6 million was raised in 2021.
Comments / 0