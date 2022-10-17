Wyoming’s 2022 graduating class ACT scores highest among states requiring all students to test; ~70% qualified for Hathaway

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signed a new “Wyoming Wildlife Habitat” memorandum of understanding. Under the agreement, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest “technical capacity and resources” to support migratory big game on public and private lands, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday.

