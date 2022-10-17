Read full article on original website
Cornea transplant a historic first in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--On October 12, Dr. Brent Kramer became the first surgeon to perform a partial thickness corneal transplant (DMEK) in Alexandria, MN. Dr. Deborah Gess Ristvedt and Dr. Timothy Gess joined Dr. Kramer in the operating room for this milestone. Cornea transplants are critical to retaining vision for patients with...
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Appleton and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Appleton and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Board denied a C.U.P. for a diesel engine repair and service business. Public Works purchased an additional 33 acres from Hvezda Excavating. Utopia Soils of...
Christmas parade to light up Alexandria’s Broadway!
(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say there will be an exciting new event that will help ring in the holiday season in Alexandria this year – the Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade. The parade is being held in conjunction with the popular Christmas in the Fort and Light up Broadway Christmas lighting ceremony that has been a tradition for the community for years. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 25th.
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria Wednesday
(Alexandria, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured following a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Carneva Acres NE in Alexandria Township. Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Julie Lynn Johnson,...
Obituary- Agnes L. Schoeler, 91
Agnes L. Schoeler, 91 of Alexandria, died on Monday, October 17th. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24th at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory...
