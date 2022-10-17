(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say there will be an exciting new event that will help ring in the holiday season in Alexandria this year – the Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade. The parade is being held in conjunction with the popular Christmas in the Fort and Light up Broadway Christmas lighting ceremony that has been a tradition for the community for years. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 25th.

