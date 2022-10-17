Read full article on original website
Zona Kees
Zona Kathleen Kees, 85, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson where she had been a resident for the past six years. Zona was born May 28, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John Russell and Lennis Simcox. Due to her father’s career in public education, the family moved to the towns of Fullerton, N.D, Goodrich, MN, Halstad, MN, Kerkoven, MN and Rush City, MN where she graduated high school. While in high school, she was active in drama and had the lead in school plays. Zona went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated with a B.A. in elementary education at the University of Minnesota. While she was at St. Olaf, she met William (Bill) R. Kees. They married on August 15, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church in Rush City.
Joy Nelson
June 3, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Joy Nelson, 63, Hudson, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Regions Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Steven Charles Lewis
Steven Charles (Spanky) Lewis, 64, New Richmond died peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 17, 2022. Steve was born on August 18th, 1958 to Charles and Gladys (Dishneau) Lewis in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was raised and graduated high school in Glenwood City, WI. Steve was a long time police officer and started his police career at the Glenwood City Police Department. In 1985 Steve joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked as a deputy sheriff until retirement in 2011 after a 27 year career. Steve was not one to sit around and after retirement from the county, Steve proudly served as Star Prairie Police Chief until 2019. Steve always stayed involved in his community, serving on the Star Prairie town board for multiple terms and in his down time could often be seen mowing ditches alongside many roadways. Steve started St Croix BBQ equipment supply in 2016 while also driving school buses for the New Richmond School District and Stillwater School District, and serving as a bus mechanic for Stillwater. Most recently, Steve fulfilled a lifetime dream of working for a carnival and spent the last couple years traveling around and having fun selling tickets and seeing people having fun. Steve enjoyed going camping, taking road trips, and most of all spending time with his family. In 1991 Steve married Debbie Zahnow, they had a 29 year marriage and Steve helped to raise her 3 children Becky, Katie, and Rachell. Steve is survived by his mother, Gladys; his sisters, Kathy (Ken) Granstrom, Sue Dorf (Mike); forever friend, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Rachell (Ethan) Carlson, and Becky Bowen; four grandchildren, McKenzy, Lille, and Dax Carlson, Nicholas Lammo; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corrine and Chuck Zahnow; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/steven-lewis-10-17-2022/. Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4-8 pm and Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Weekend planner: Fall colors, fall concert will have you smiling
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at Kinnickinnic State Park, in the gravel parking lot off of 770th avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a fall colors hike that leaves at 10 a.m. sharp. Meet Naturalist Ashley for a 3-mile round trip hike along the Kinnickinnic River...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Soccer: Hudson rolls past Chippewa in Division 1 regional opener (12 photos)
Top-seeded Hudson scored just over a minute into the game and never looked back on its way to a 9-0 victory over No. 8 seed Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 18 in Hudson. Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls (12 photos) Aaron Sparling...
Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down
October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
Evers campaigns in New Richmond, covers goal to share revenue with municipalities, schools
With 22 days before what many believe might be the most consequential midterm election in U.S. history, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road making campaign stops in New Richmond, Cumberland, Bayfield and Rhinelander on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The smell of fresh coffee and doughnuts made for a warm welcome at...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Hundreds enjoy annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party
Camp St. Croix in Hudson was invaded Saturday by aliens and a family from the Wizard of Oz. It was the annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party sponsored by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce. The event drew about 400 people who enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
