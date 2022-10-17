Read full article on original website
Burlington Still Unbeaten in 1A 6-Man Play
Burlington has dominated the 1A 6-man North Conference but the level of play is going to pick up in the playoffs. The Huskies secured a #1 seed in the postseason with a 50-0 win over Ten Sleep to improve to 7-0 on the year. Last season, the program went 1-6 sp they have made exponential progress. Burlington has been proficient in the passing game with quarterback Seth Wardell completing 76% of his passes with 21 touchdown throws with no interceptions. The Huskies will draw Farson-Eden in the first round of the playoffs as the 1A 6-Man field is set. Burlington will conclude the regular season this week against 6-1 Dubois.
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
WATCH: Black Tourist Woman Details First Visit to Meeteetse, Wyoming
It's usually interesting to watch video blogs (or vlog) of tourists traveling through our beautiful state of Wyoming. This particular video shared a very interesting perspective. I was recently made an aware of a video posted by a female traveler and YouTuber, by the name of Alexis Chateau. Akexis is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghosts: Theatre Teacher Still Haunts Cody High School Auditorium
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wynona Thompson spent 30 years teaching speech, theater and English at Cody High School. From 1943-73, she led hundreds of students in developing a lifelong love of acting, including brothers Al and Pete Simpson. But if you ask some of the...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunken Colorado Men Severely Beat Wyoming Elk Hunters In Unprovoked Attack, Father Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two drunken men with Colorado license plates on their truck allegedly assaulted and severely beat two Wyoming elk hunters without provocation in the Shale Creek area of Greys River in Lincoln County, one victim’s father said. “This is more than...
mybighornbasin.com
Santa Claus Comes to Cody by Helicopter for Yellowstone Regional Airport Fly-In Event
Yellowstone Regional Airport (YRA) is holding its first-ever “Santa Fly-In” event on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. YRA Airport Director Aaron Buck says, “We wanted to bring the airport and the community together. If it goes well,...
