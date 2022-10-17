ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Still Unbeaten in 1A 6-Man Play

Burlington has dominated the 1A 6-man North Conference but the level of play is going to pick up in the playoffs. The Huskies secured a #1 seed in the postseason with a 50-0 win over Ten Sleep to improve to 7-0 on the year. Last season, the program went 1-6 sp they have made exponential progress. Burlington has been proficient in the passing game with quarterback Seth Wardell completing 76% of his passes with 21 touchdown throws with no interceptions. The Huskies will draw Farson-Eden in the first round of the playoffs as the 1A 6-Man field is set. Burlington will conclude the regular season this week against 6-1 Dubois.
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming

CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
Wyoming Ghosts: Theatre Teacher Still Haunts Cody High School Auditorium

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wynona Thompson spent 30 years teaching speech, theater and English at Cody High School. From 1943-73, she led hundreds of students in developing a lifelong love of acting, including brothers Al and Pete Simpson. But if you ask some of the...
