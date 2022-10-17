Burlington has dominated the 1A 6-man North Conference but the level of play is going to pick up in the playoffs. The Huskies secured a #1 seed in the postseason with a 50-0 win over Ten Sleep to improve to 7-0 on the year. Last season, the program went 1-6 sp they have made exponential progress. Burlington has been proficient in the passing game with quarterback Seth Wardell completing 76% of his passes with 21 touchdown throws with no interceptions. The Huskies will draw Farson-Eden in the first round of the playoffs as the 1A 6-Man field is set. Burlington will conclude the regular season this week against 6-1 Dubois.

BURLINGTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO