Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Bubba Wallace Suspended from NASCAR Series After Las Vegas Altercation
Bubba Wallace has been suspended from an upcoming NASCAR event after he was involved in an altercation during a race in Las Vegas on Sunday. NASCAR announced the news on Twitter Tuesday. The suspension comes after Wallace's altercation with fellow racer Kyle Larson during the NASCAR playoffs. In a clip...
NBC Sports
Suspended Bubba Wallace will be replaced by John Hunter Nemechek for Homestead
John Hunter Nemechek will drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in place of Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a statement via social media, 23XI Racing announced Nemechek in the No. 45 Toyota. The team...
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500
Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
What a week it has been in NASCAR already – let’s take a look at the odds and favorites for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track is fun because you only get to race here once a year. The excitement around the Round of 8 makes it even better.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
NASCAR to Use New Tire Compound at Homestead-Miami Speedway
This weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is going to use a new tire compound. Goodyear and NASCAR work together to determine changes and tactics they can use throughout the year. With the Next Gen car in its inaugural season, there has been growing pains.
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Miami Connection: Heat Captain and 3-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Along With Other Noted Miamians, to be in Pre-Race Festivities Sunday During Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
This Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway, will definitely have a South Florida vibe this Sunday with a host of noted local names on hand to be a part of the festivities, headlined by Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem.
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
Speedway Digest
