Speedway Digest

The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
The Spun

NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision

NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
FanBuzz

NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500

Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Speedway Digest

NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Speedway Digest

Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
Speedway Digest

Miami Connection: Heat Captain and 3-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Along With Other Noted Miamians, to be in Pre-Race Festivities Sunday During Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

This Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway, will definitely have a South Florida vibe this Sunday with a host of noted local names on hand to be a part of the festivities, headlined by Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem.
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

