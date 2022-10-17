Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Junior varsity and freshman Badgers dominate games last week
The freshman Badgers improved their record to 6-1 last Thursday, as they traveled to Liberty Hill to take on the Panthers. Lampasas brought home the 33-6 win. Jaden McElwain took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to start the game, according to coach Chance Evans. Sean Smith had rushing touchdowns of 25 and 62 yards, and Calum Mitchell connected with Korbin Kepler on a touchdown pass…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LMS Lady Badgers sweep Jarrell
The middle school volleyball teams swept the Jarrell Cougars Monday night, going 4-0. “It was a great night for the Badgers and an awesome show for our last home game of the season,” head coach Sarah Leopold said. The LMS seventh-grade “B” team won 25-21, 25-14. The seventh-grade “A” team won 25-18, 25-22. The eighth-grade “B” team won 25-17, 25-20, while the eighth-grade “A” team earned an…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Funeral services set Sunday for former coach
Former Badger head coach Kenneth Ray Wiginton died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Lampasas. He was 82. The coach was inducted into the Lampasas Athletics Hall of Fame in December 2021. The Badger football team earned five consecutive district championships during his tenure here as an assistant and later head coach. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with…
killeenisd.org
Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition
Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Bowling event to raise funds to benefit Toys for Tots
A bowling tournament will be held Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $100 per team, with a four-person team format to be used. Half the proceeds will go toward payouts for the first-, second- and third-place teams. The other half will be donated to Toys For Tots. Raffle tickets also will be sold for various prizes…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’
Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Grace Sounds at the Round Up in the Park
Members of Grace Sounds Worship, led by John Groves (in white), offered worship music at Saturday’s “Round Up in the Park” in Lometa Regional Park.
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
