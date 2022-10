It is easy to see the excitement on Daniel Silvestri’s face and hear it when he speaks. The 19-year-old Ashburn, Virginia resident, a sophomore majoring in business information technology and minoring in finance at the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, returns to racing this weekend in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race that will comprise half of the CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader Saturday afternoon, October 22 at South Boston Speedway.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO