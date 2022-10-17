Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“The Princess and the Frog” comes to life at Monroe Civic Center, Oct. 31st
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Carolyn’s Dance Land Inc. invites the public to their live production of The Princess and the Frog. The show will take place on October 31, 2022, at 6 PM. This event will feature a live production and treats for children following the show. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can […]
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign.
KNOE TV8
Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!. Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy. “We want to create events...
KNOE TV8
The 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition
A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Downtown Ruston gears up for sold out 2022 Wine Walk
The Downtown Ruston Wine Walk 2022 will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. all along the heart of the city of Ruston. Main Street Director and Community Coordinator Amy Stegall has watched this event since its inception three years ago as a success in connecting Ruston and Lincoln Parish citizens together with stores and merchants in the downtown area.
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
KNOE TV8
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
KNOE TV8
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
KNOE TV8
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
KNOE TV8
aarons aces
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
KNOE TV8
Richwood football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator makes his predictions from Rebel Stadium. Health Benefits to help prevent Breast Cancer with Nutritionist Jen Avis!. Nutritionist Jen Avis brought foods that help women prevent Breast Cancer Recurrence.
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Updated: 17 hours ago. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
KNOE TV8
Tallulah fire destroys three businesses, one residence
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A fire in downtown Tallulah started around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Depo street, destroying three businesses and one residence. One nail salon, an auto repair shop, a loan company, and the residence of one of the shop owners were all damaged beyond repair in the fire.
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has said that they will be moving administrative buildings. “The Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street on Monday October 24, 2022. This is our former Central Office for the Ouachita Parish School Board. We will be closed to the public starting October 24th. We anticipate being open on Thursday October 27th. Our post office box mailing address will remain P.O. Box 3007, Monroe, La. 71210. Our new physical address will be 100 Bry Street, Monroe, La. 71201. Please be patient with us during this transition.”
wbrz.com
Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
Comments / 0