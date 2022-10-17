ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Upcoming Healthy Funroe October events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Come out and watch Hocus Pocus with the City of Monroe Thursday, Oct. 20!. Director of Community Centers for the City of Monroe Patience Talley said the Movie in the Park is a free family event for the community to enjoy. “We want to create events...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

The 4th Annual NELA Scarecrow Competition

A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job.
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Downtown Ruston gears up for sold out 2022 Wine Walk

The Downtown Ruston Wine Walk 2022 will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. all along the heart of the city of Ruston. Main Street Director and Community Coordinator Amy Stegall has watched this event since its inception three years ago as a success in connecting Ruston and Lincoln Parish citizens together with stores and merchants in the downtown area.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Pink salad

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

aarons aces

ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator makes his predictions from Rebel Stadium. Health Benefits to help prevent Breast Cancer with Nutritionist Jen Avis!. Nutritionist Jen Avis brought foods that help women prevent Breast Cancer Recurrence.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Tallulah fire destroys three businesses, one residence

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A fire in downtown Tallulah started around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Depo street, destroying three businesses and one residence. One nail salon, an auto repair shop, a loan company, and the residence of one of the shop owners were all damaged beyond repair in the fire.
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has said that they will be moving administrative buildings. “The Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street on Monday October 24, 2022. This is our former Central Office for the Ouachita Parish School Board. We will be closed to the public starting October 24th. We anticipate being open on Thursday October 27th. Our post office box mailing address will remain P.O. Box 3007, Monroe, La. 71210. Our new physical address will be 100 Bry Street, Monroe, La. 71201. Please be patient with us during this transition.”
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola

BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
MONROE, LA

