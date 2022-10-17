Heading into the Vanderbilt game, Missouri sits at 2-4, which was one of its worst-case scenarios. Missouri was a missed field goal away from stealing a win in Auburn, a possession away from beating Georgia, and put together a tough fight against the Gators in The Swamp. Unfortunately, moral victories don’t change the record. No matter how you look at it, Missouri is 2-4 and is going to have to play near-perfect football against a tough back half of the schedule to even be in bowl contention.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO