Read full article on original website
Related
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: What does Mizzou need to do down the stretch to reach its preseason expectations?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. I was probably a bit overly optimistic about this Mizzou football team. The defense was...
rockmnation.com
The Mizzou Special: Breaking down the Mizzou’s special teams unit
That 12-letter word may not be what Missouri Tigers football fans envisioned for the special teams unit, which is spearheaded by All-American Harrison “Thiccer Kicker” Mevis, but it epitomizes what the Mizzou specialists have looked like thus far. The usually automatic Mevis battled through a two-week stretch with...
rockmnation.com
Missouri Football Offensive Presser Notes: Vanderbilt Week
After three one possession losses, the Missouri Tigers football (2-4) program will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) for Homecoming this weekend at Farout Field with hopes of turning the season around. Mizzou, who is coming off of its bye week, will face a Vanderbilt program coming off of back-to-back-to-back games...
One year later, family of Mizzou student involved in hazing incident speaks out
One year ago, a Mizzou freshman was in the ICU fighting for his life after his family said he attended a fraternity event and was ordered to drink an entire bottle of vodka.
rockmnation.com
Opponents Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores
Well, it’s that time of year again. Yes, the annual engagement to figure out if Missouri is a better football team than the worst SEC football team. A joy, every year, I tell ya. Here’s the preview I did on Vanderbilt this spring. After starting the first two games,...
rockmnation.com
Three freshmen that could receive a more significant role against Vanderbilt
Heading into the Vanderbilt game, Missouri sits at 2-4, which was one of its worst-case scenarios. Missouri was a missed field goal away from stealing a win in Auburn, a possession away from beating Georgia, and put together a tough fight against the Gators in The Swamp. Unfortunately, moral victories don’t change the record. No matter how you look at it, Missouri is 2-4 and is going to have to play near-perfect football against a tough back half of the schedule to even be in bowl contention.
rockmnation.com
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: DeAndre Gholston
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT RECENT BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Glasgow School Superintendent Sonya Fuemmeler announced at the Glasgow Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, October 19, that she would be retiring effective June 30, 2023. Fuemmeler has been in education for thirty years with twenty-eight of those at Glasgow. The district announced Stacy Kottman as the new superintendent effective...
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
lakeexpo.com
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
Comments / 0