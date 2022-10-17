ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockmnation.com

The Mizzou Special: Breaking down the Mizzou’s special teams unit

That 12-letter word may not be what Missouri Tigers football fans envisioned for the special teams unit, which is spearheaded by All-American Harrison “Thiccer Kicker” Mevis, but it epitomizes what the Mizzou specialists have looked like thus far. The usually automatic Mevis battled through a two-week stretch with...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Offensive Presser Notes: Vanderbilt Week

After three one possession losses, the Missouri Tigers football (2-4) program will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) for Homecoming this weekend at Farout Field with hopes of turning the season around. Mizzou, who is coming off of its bye week, will face a Vanderbilt program coming off of back-to-back-to-back games...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Opponents Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

Well, it’s that time of year again. Yes, the annual engagement to figure out if Missouri is a better football team than the worst SEC football team. A joy, every year, I tell ya. Here’s the preview I did on Vanderbilt this spring. After starting the first two games,...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Three freshmen that could receive a more significant role against Vanderbilt

Heading into the Vanderbilt game, Missouri sits at 2-4, which was one of its worst-case scenarios. Missouri was a missed field goal away from stealing a win in Auburn, a possession away from beating Georgia, and put together a tough fight against the Gators in The Swamp. Unfortunately, moral victories don’t change the record. No matter how you look at it, Missouri is 2-4 and is going to have to play near-perfect football against a tough back half of the schedule to even be in bowl contention.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: DeAndre Gholston

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout

MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
MOBERLY, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”

A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING

The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
MARSHALL, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

