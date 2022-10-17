Today, NASCAR announces a partnership with Four Leaf Productions (FLP) for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend on the Chicago Street Course on July 1-2, 2023. As part of the partnership, NASCAR and FLP will work closely together with the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District and other entities in building and producing a successful sports and entertainment event weekend.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO