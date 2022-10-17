Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla County Special Library District Board to Meet on Oct. 27
The Umatilla County Special Library District Board’s monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, as well as via Zoom. A copy of the agenda for the meeting can be found online.
SAGE Saturday Family Activities Set to Return to SAGE Center on Nov. 5
The SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman, has announced the return of SAGE Saturday free family arts and crafts events beginning on Nov. 5. The activities are designed for children ages 3-10. November’s activity will have an autumn theme. SAGE Saturdays go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m....
Seventh Annual ‘Fishn’ the Brave’ Takes Place Nov. 12 at Marina Park
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce has announced the seventh annual Fishn’ the Brave hosted by Tony Fisher of Fisher’s Catch Outfitters. Veterans can participate in this day of guided fishing along the Columbia River for free thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors. The event takes...
Good Shepherd to Host Free ‘Wellness Wednesday’ on Nov. 2
Good Shepherd Health Care System hosts a free information table on the first Wednesday of every month at the medical center, 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. The next Wellness Wednesday event is on Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about community services, ask questions and meet the staff. For more information, call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org.
Umatilla Parks & Rec Gearing Up for Trick-or-Treat on Main Activities
The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department staff are busy putting the finishing touches on this year’s Trick-or-Treat on Main activities. Some of the events, including the residence and business decorating contests and the pumpkin decorating contest, require registration – which is quickly drawing to a close. Sign-up is not required for the costume contest, taking place on Friday, Oct. 28 during the trick-or-treat event.
Leonard Ackerman Passes Away
It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our dad, Leonard Ackerman of Hermiston, age 78. Dad died peacefully at home on Oct. 17, 2022 after an extended illness. We will miss him dearly. Dad was born in Walterboro, S.C. to George and Annie Ackerman. As a...
City of Umatilla Hosting Movie Night at Marina Park on Friday
The city of Umatilla will be hosting Movie Night in the Park this Friday, Oct. 21 in Umatilla Marina Park, with Hocus Pocus showing. The event opens at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:15 p.m. It’s free for the entire family, and no registration is required. Tacos and other concessions will be served.
Bill Walchli Passes Away at 68
William George “Bill” Walchli passed away at Peace Health Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. on Oct. 10, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born on July 21, 1954 in Umatilla to George and Irene Walchli. He grew up in Hermiston and later moved to Vancouver, Wash....
Day of the Dead to be Theme of PCA’s Bi-Annual Gala Auction on Nov. 5
The Pendleton Center for the Arts is bringing its bi-annual Gala Auction back to an in-person format on Saturday, Nov. 5, taking inspiration from a popular Mexican holiday. The Day of the Dead, or Dias de los Muertos, celebrates and honors deceased loved ones with a vibrant mix of festivities.
Ingeborg Hare Passes Away at 94
Ingeborg Hare of Umatilla passed away on Oct. 16, 2022 in Kennewick, Wash. at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 19, 1928 in Halle, Germany to Richard and Frieda Fogle Thomas. Ingeborg grew up and attended schools in Bremerhaven, Germany. During World War II she met Laurence...
American Mile to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend
American Mile will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
