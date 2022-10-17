ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0lcB_0ice3cTD00

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning.

According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man

Ross was pronounced deceased at the scene by the deputy coroner.

The cause of his death is not known at this time.

Ross was last seen alive on Sept. 7, 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 they do not believe his death is suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot to death in Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot to death inside a home in Penn Hills. Officers cordoned off an area in front of a house on the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the street, in a driveway and on a vehicle. investigators discovered a bullet hole in a window on the first floor and vehicles in the driveway were struck multiple times.  An Allegheny County police lieutenant said a 31-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim has been identified as Dwight Nolan, of Penn Hills.Penn Hills police got the call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m.County homicide detectives are speaking with neighbors and collecting evidence inside and outside of the home. There's been no word on any suspects. 
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of throwing hot grease on woman in McKeesport arrested by sheriff's deputies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her child in McKeesport, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, is charged with aggravated assault for that incident but was also wanted by law enforcement for several other warrants. McKeesport police charged him on Oct. 9, after the hot grease sent the woman to UPMC Mercy Hospital with severe burns. Her 6-year-old son watched as his mother was injured, the sheriff's office said.Sheriff's deputies discovered Fields in a home on Glen Mawr...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY

State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Car nearly crashes into Butler County home

One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports

The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance

SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
SMITHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.  The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire in New Kensington Thursday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, multiple fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of Third Avenue for a working house fire. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, units from New Kensington, Arnold and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy