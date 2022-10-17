Read full article on original website
Gold price to find its luster again by Q2 of 2023 when interest rates peak - BMO Capital Markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its latest gold market report, analysts at BMO Capital Markets said that they expect gold prices to...
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Dollar edges up but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains. "Yesterday's risk-on vibe looks to be...
Rise in yields weighs on stocks, overshadows earnings
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated on Wednesday after two straight days of gains, as weakness in shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and a climb in Treasury yields took some momentum away from the current earnings season and outweighed a surge in Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares. The...
Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from Goldman Sachs calmed worries of a substantial hit to profit from rising interest rates, but a rise in government bond yields pushed megacap growth stocks lower. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) gained 2.5% after reporting a...
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
Diamcor announces delivery increase
Diamcor Mining (TSXV:DMI) announced today it delivered approximately 5,593 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the company's Krone-Endora at Venetia. It was the company's first tender and sale of the current quarter ending December 31, 2022. The total included several individual gem quality diamonds...
Sterling dips as market trims BoE rate hike bets, yen scrabbles off 32-yr low
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Tuesday, after surging almost 2% the day before, as investors scaled back some of their expectations for Bank of England interest rates hike following Britain's dramatic U-turn on its fiscal plans. The battered Japanese yen traded near a 32-year trough to the...
Gold loses most of daily gains as USDX trims losses, Treasury yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are just slightly higher in afternoon U.S. trading Thursday. Early gains were mostly taken back as the U.S. dollar index moved well off its daily low and as U.S. Treasury yields rose. December gold was last up $0.50 at $1,634.80 and December silver was up $0.286 at $18.64.
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Futures firmly up as J&J results boost earnings optimism
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, with strong quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson lifting hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe markets worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) rose 1.5% in premarket trading after...
Bitcoin Oct. 20 chart alert - Bulls, bears struggle amid sideways grind
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday. The low volatility, sideways and choppy trading range has been going on for the past five weeks. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November.
Fidelity sees the rising promise of Bitcoin as portfolio insurance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The report evaluated the prospect of Bitcoin acting as portfolio insurance in the midst of a U.S. dollar...
Canada's annual inflation rate eases slightly to 6.9% on cheaper gas
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate inched down to 6.9% in September, the third consecutive monthly deceleration, as lower prices at the gas pump offset another 41-year high in food costs, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday. The headline inflation number was a notch ahead of analyst...
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
Centamin increases gold production in Egypt in third quarter, revenue up 19%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that production increase was attributable to higher grades from both the underground and open pit...
LBMA delegates see silver prices rallying 54% in the next 12 months
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, despite the challenges, there is still a lot of optimism in the marketplace, according to attendees at...
Gold continues to trade lower absorbing small gains in New York trading
Gold in the spot and futures markets gave up all of the small gains after the New York session ended and is now trading lower on the day. Gold futures gained $2.60 and settled at $1636.80 in New York trading today. However, that modest gain was erased after the New York markets closed and Globex opened. As of 3:51 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2022 contract is currently fixed at $1631.40 which is a net decline of $2.80 or 0.17%.
