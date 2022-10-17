Read full article on original website
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
Rep. Ruben Gallego introduces bill to protect water resources through excise tax
PHOENIX — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has introduced a bill to crack down on water resources. The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022, originally co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, “would impose an excise tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign companies or foreign governments in areas experiencing prolonged drought.”
Rep. Ruben Gallego digs in for fight against foreign companies over Arizona groundwater
PHOENIX — An Arizona lease of farmland to a Saudi company is straining water resources, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said, and the bill he introduced this week aims to make the situation more fair. “They do not need to be taking our water, which is very precious, especially in...
As the Mississippi River plunges, the Army Corps is building a 1,500-foot-wide levee to keep salt water out of drinking water
Low flow in the Mississippi River is allowing saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to push up the river, threatening drinking water supply.
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
Former Arizona lawmaker Sylvia Laughter dies after 10-month battle with COVID-19
Former State Rep. Sylvia Laughter, who served in the Arizona Legislature from 1999 to 2005, died Saturday in Mesa after a 10-month battle with COVID-19, according to her family. She was 63. The family did not disclose any other information. Laughter, a Navajo whose maternal clan was the Towering House Clan and paternal clan...
Another supply chain crisis: Barge traffic halted on Mississippi River by lowest water levels in a decade
The lowest water levels in the Mississippi River in a decade, caused by a severe Midwest drought, have closed the vital channel to barge traffic at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops from the nation's heartland.
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Photos show ‘blinding, choking’ dust storm consuming southern California
A huge dust storm swept through southwest California on Thursday, darkening the skies and sending waves of dust over roads, buildings and homes in the afternoon.The dust storm — also known as a haboob — blanketed parts of Imperial, Riverside and San Diego counties, creating low visibility and sometimes dangerous driving conditions.Photos show the storm’s towering dust clouds looming over the landscape, covering the ground below in a hazy yellow shroud.“Use extreme caution in you’re in the desert this evening!” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Dust storms like this form from winds generated by nearby thunderstorms, explains NWS. The...
Gov. Doug Ducey, CBP, respond to government claims of removing border containers
The Office of Doug Ducey, as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP), released statements regarding the U.S. government wanting the removal of border containers from the Arizona-Mexico border.
Why Is the Mississippi River So Low? Climate Change Has Caused Mayhem Along the River
People often talk about the risks of sea level rise as it relates to climate change… but did you know that low water levels can also be a major environmental issue? If you've heard the recent news about one beloved river, you may be wondering why the Mississippi River is so low at the moment.
Human Remains and a Shipwreck Uncovered as Mississippi River Levels Continue to Drop amid Drought
About 82 percent of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing conditions between "abnormally dry" and "exceptional drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Intense drought conditions are causing water levels of the 2,300-mile-long Mississippi River to drop. In the process, some hidden mysteries are being uncovered. One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV. "Because these water levels are so low that we knew...
Water is NOT Infinite
Somewhere in the midst of your elementary years, your teacher pulled out a colorful diagram and taught you and your peers about the water cycle. The lesson likely left you with this general concept:Water falls from the clouds in the sky, in the form of rain. The water then evaporates before condensing into clouds once again, completing the cycle. I don’t want to blame teachers but I believe this is where the misconception of infinite water comes from. People leisurely waste water because they believe that it will simply return them in a matter of moments. Today, I’ll add the details your teacher left and hopefully to join water conservation efforts.
Barges idling along Mississippi River sign of supply chain woes to come should drought worsen: Experts
The image of barges idling along the Mississippi River could be indicative of future economic woes should the drought conditions in the Midwest continue to worsen, according to experts. The lower-than-usual water levels on one of the most important trade routes in the middle of the continental U.S. is causing...
Mississippi River Drought Gives Visitors Chance To Reach Historic Landmark on Foot
Mississippi River water levels are low all over, but they’re so low near Cape Girardeau, Missouri, that residents are able to reach a particular landmark on foot that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. Tower Rock is usually an island on the main channel of the Mississippi River....
“Read the fine print”: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates
Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points,...
As wells dry up and lawmakers balk, Cochise voters could force new groundwater protections
Viridescent fields sprawl along stretches of rural roadway, creating an oasis in a desert landscape. The scent of flowering grapevines and freshly turned soil filters through the air in a part of Cochise County where farming is a way of life for many. Approaching Kansas Settlement Road, the scents begin...
COVID-19 weekly update: Arizona cases increase by 5,438, with 59 new known deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona last week increased from the several weeks prior, mostly because of the addition of some older cases, and the percentage of tests returning positive rose, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 5,438 new COVID-19 cases and 59 new known...
