Somewhere in the midst of your elementary years, your teacher pulled out a colorful diagram and taught you and your peers about the water cycle. The lesson likely left you with this general concept:Water falls from the clouds in the sky, in the form of rain. The water then evaporates before condensing into clouds once again, completing the cycle. I don’t want to blame teachers but I believe this is where the misconception of infinite water comes from. People leisurely waste water because they believe that it will simply return them in a matter of moments. Today, I’ll add the details your teacher left and hopefully to join water conservation efforts.

2 DAYS AGO