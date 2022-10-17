ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Rep. Ruben Gallego introduces bill to protect water resources through excise tax

PHOENIX — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has introduced a bill to crack down on water resources. The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022, originally co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, “would impose an excise tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign companies or foreign governments in areas experiencing prolonged drought.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed

The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall

The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Photos show ‘blinding, choking’ dust storm consuming southern California

A huge dust storm swept through southwest California on Thursday, darkening the skies and sending waves of dust over roads, buildings and homes in the afternoon.The dust storm — also known as a haboob — blanketed parts of Imperial, Riverside and San Diego counties, creating low visibility and sometimes dangerous driving conditions.Photos show the storm’s towering dust clouds looming over the landscape, covering the ground below in a hazy yellow shroud.“Use extreme caution in you’re in the desert this evening!” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Dust storms like this form from winds generated by nearby thunderstorms, explains NWS. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Human Remains and a Shipwreck Uncovered as Mississippi River Levels Continue to Drop amid Drought

About 82 percent of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing conditions between "abnormally dry" and "exceptional drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Intense drought conditions are causing water levels of the 2,300-mile-long Mississippi River to drop. In the process, some hidden mysteries are being uncovered. One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV. "Because these water levels are so low that we knew...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wolfe Rygaard

Water is NOT Infinite

Somewhere in the midst of your elementary years, your teacher pulled out a colorful diagram and taught you and your peers about the water cycle. The lesson likely left you with this general concept:Water falls from the clouds in the sky, in the form of rain. The water then evaporates before condensing into clouds once again, completing the cycle. I don’t want to blame teachers but I believe this is where the misconception of infinite water comes from. People leisurely waste water because they believe that it will simply return them in a matter of moments. Today, I’ll add the details your teacher left and hopefully to join water conservation efforts.

