lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’
Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
lhindependent.com
Plans revealed for third middle school
At this point in time as Liberty Hill continues to grow at such a rapid pace, new schools are already being planned to accommodate the expected increase of student enrollment, with the latest example being the planned third middle school. Plans for the school – which will be located at...
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Temple, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
coveleaderpress.com
Heritage Festival returns to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove
After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.
KWTX
Self-defense and survival training course for women in Temple providing tools for protection and safety
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cultivate Events and Enrichment Center in Temple is offering self-defense and survival training courses for women during the last two Tuesday’s and Thursday’s of October to provide women with tools and techniques to protect themselves in dangerous situations. “In this area, we know there...
beltonjournal.com
Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year
The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LMS Lady Badgers sweep Jarrell
The middle school volleyball teams swept the Jarrell Cougars Monday night, going 4-0. “It was a great night for the Badgers and an awesome show for our last home game of the season,” head coach Sarah Leopold said. The LMS seventh-grade “B” team won 25-21, 25-14. The seventh-grade “A” team won 25-18, 25-22. The eighth-grade “B” team won 25-17, 25-20, while the eighth-grade “A” team earned an…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting
Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
KWTX
Bell County leaders hosting public forum to begin conversation about decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. The move comes after President Biden said he will be pardoning all federal convictions. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights and it would decriminalize...
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Funeral services set Sunday for former coach
Former Badger head coach Kenneth Ray Wiginton died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Lampasas. He was 82. The coach was inducted into the Lampasas Athletics Hall of Fame in December 2021. The Badger football team earned five consecutive district championships during his tenure here as an assistant and later head coach. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, with…
Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic
TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
