lampasasdispatchrecord.com
‘Awesome Autumn Stew’ lunch planned in Lometa
The Lometa Methodist Church will host its Awesome Autumn Stew lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. The church is located at 100 S. Second St. in Lometa. Stew, cornbread, crackers, dessert and a drink will be served, with baked goods and snacks also available. A donation of $12 is recommended for the meal for adults and $6 for children’s plates.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Blessed & Pressed Designz celebrates ribbon-cutting
Blessed & Pressed Designz recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting event. Holding the scissors are owners Georgette Mielke and Kayla Papke. Joining them are friends, family members, customers and Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce board members. The new business is located at 2237 East U.S. Highway 190 in Lampasas.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
BBQ for Books sets record
An annual event for the Library Foundation of Lampasas, Texas resumed this year after a several-year hiatus, initiated by coronavirus concerns. This year’s BBQ for Books fundraiser, however, surpassed the previous record of meals sold by more than 100, according to foundation volunteers. The final tally was 1,100 barbecue lunches sold. Of those meals, 700 were delivered to area businesses by…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Auction raises funds for community art
The annual Boots and Blazers Ball raised funding through live and silent auctions on Saturday evening. The event was held by Lampasas Association for the Arts and benefits local art projects and family art and music-centered events. LAFTA officials said this year’s ball was “a huge success.”
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Bowling event to raise funds to benefit Toys for Tots
A bowling tournament will be held Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $100 per team, with a four-person team format to be used. Half the proceeds will go toward payouts for the first-, second- and third-place teams. The other half will be donated to Toys For Tots. Raffle tickets also will be sold for various prizes…
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Providence academy to present ‘A Tribute to America’
Providence Christian Academy will host a fajita dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 2 Alexander Lane in Lampasas. Students will perform a Thanksgiving play as “A Tribute to America.” Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased from a Providence student, at the PCA office, at the door the evening of the event, or online at pcalampasas. betterworld.org…
coveleaderpress.com
2nd annual Copperas Cove Junior High Haunted House is frightful learning experience
Terrifying clowns, a haunted tea party, and a mad butcher are just a few of the frightening things that will scare guests at Copperas Cove Junior High’s haunted house called Nightmare Hill, open to those with the courage to enter October 27-29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. “The...
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
More than 70 cars destroyed after Central Texas pumpkin patch goes up in flames
It was supposed to be a beautiful Saturday at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas, but more than 70 cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at the pumpkin patch, sending dozens of families running for their lives.
Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic
TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas Shares Next Steps After Fire
Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas is trying to help those who lost vehicles and other valuable items during the grass fire at their parking area over the weekend. The Robinson family is also collecting donations of car seats for those who lost theirs in the fire. Robinson Family Farm...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
Fire at Temple family farm possibly caused by cigarette, officials say
Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees' cars.
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas
As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
