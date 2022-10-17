Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Update to Fatal Shooting in Rimrock – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening (10/8) that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp...
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
19 YEARS SINCE TWO VICTIMS WERE FOUND MURDERED
THE YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON A COLD CASE DOUBLE HOMICIDE. It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
fox10phoenix.com
Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, suspect arrested
RIMROCK, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded, which investigators believe is the suspect. Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive at...
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Seeks Your Feedback On Traffic Study For Significant roads
Yavapai County Seeks Community Feedback on Regionally Significant Corridors. Study and Cornville Road/Tissaw Road Roundabout Design Concept Report. The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
knau.org
Yavapai County doubles down on security ahead of Election Day
Yavapai County officials are doubling down ahead of Election Day. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with county election officials to provide security during early voting, on Election Day and during vote counting on November 8. YCSO also said they plan to respond to any reports...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
theprescotttimes.com
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport
At approximately 9:05 on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single-engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway. Prescott...
prescottenews.com
Median sold price remains strong in the Quad Cities – Prescott Area Association of Relators
The median sold price in the Quad Cities rose again in September, according to the housing market report released today by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR). All four regions posted growth in median sales prices since the beginning of 2022. Prescott recorded a 10.2% increase in median...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Jerome, Arizona
Do you believe in Ghosts? Then, Jerome, Arizona, is the place for you. The historic town is roughly 25 miles southwest of Sedona and 100 miles north of Phoenix on Mingus Mountain. This unique town is a great day trip destination or perfect for a weekend getaway from Tucson, Sedona, or even Phoenix.
nhonews.com
Wood for Life, a collaborative program that supplies firewood to Navajo and Hopi nations from forest restoration projects, receives national award
TUBA CITY, Ariz.. — The Wood for Life partnership has been awarded the Volunteer and Service Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships Award by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for its innovative work to bring warmth to indigenous homes. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony in Flagstaff last week.
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
Comments / 1