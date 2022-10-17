ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

UPDATED: Firefighters battle shed blaze in Green Valley

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) A shed next to a house caught fire and filled a portion of the Green Valley neighborhood with smoke this afternoon. The blaze prompted a large fire department response to the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street but firefighters later determined that the flames had not spread to the house, according to scanner traffic. The fire has since been extinguished.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Falls Church restaurants to hold crawl fundraiser for Four Courts staff

The Falls Church restaurant community is coming together to raise money for the employees of Ireland’s Four Courts. The Courthouse mainstay was heavily damaged on Aug. 12 when a rideshare driver, who was apparently suffering a medical emergency, slammed into the front of the pub during a Friday happy hour. Three people were seriously injured and a raging fire sparked by the crash charred much of the interior.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
arlnow.com

Local homebuilders say stronger stormwater regulations cause costs to surge

A year into new stormwater requirements for single-family home projects, homebuilders and remodelers say even the improved process is laborious and expensive, costing homeowners extra money. On the other hand, Arlington County says that permit review times have shortened and that the program will be evaluated for possible improvements. Before...
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Chase Ends on 14th Street Bridge — From Dave Statter: “New: All lanes shut on I-395N and forced onto Exit 10A-B due to a @FairfaxCountyPD chase on Route 1N that ended on the 14th Street Bridge… This is the third police chase on I-395N in Arlington in about 19 hours. Here’s one that got away at midnight. Also being chased by @FairfaxCountyPD after a police cruiser was struck in Lincolnia.” [Twitter, Twitter]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield

MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
MERRIFIELD, VA
WUSA9

Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton

LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
LORTON, VA
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: Woman dies after crash on Lorton Station Blvd

(Updated at 3:45 p.m. on 10/19/2022) A pedestrian died this morning (Wednesday) after a driver hit her while she was crossing Lorton Station Blvd yesterday (Thursday), police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, of Lorton was hospitalized with injuries that were considered life-threatening from a crash near the Lorton Station intersection...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA

Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
RESTON, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Oct 19, 2022

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 14711 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 19, 2022. Ghin Na Ree Thai currently closed, sold to a “new family”. 📅 Upcoming events. Here...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.

Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
DAMASCUS, MD

