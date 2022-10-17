Chase Ends on 14th Street Bridge — From Dave Statter: “New: All lanes shut on I-395N and forced onto Exit 10A-B due to a @FairfaxCountyPD chase on Route 1N that ended on the 14th Street Bridge… This is the third police chase on I-395N in Arlington in about 19 hours. Here’s one that got away at midnight. Also being chased by @FairfaxCountyPD after a police cruiser was struck in Lincolnia.” [Twitter, Twitter]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO