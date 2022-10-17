Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Firefighters battle shed blaze in Green Valley
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) A shed next to a house caught fire and filled a portion of the Green Valley neighborhood with smoke this afternoon. The blaze prompted a large fire department response to the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street but firefighters later determined that the flames had not spread to the house, according to scanner traffic. The fire has since been extinguished.
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
arlnow.com
Falls Church restaurants to hold crawl fundraiser for Four Courts staff
The Falls Church restaurant community is coming together to raise money for the employees of Ireland’s Four Courts. The Courthouse mainstay was heavily damaged on Aug. 12 when a rideshare driver, who was apparently suffering a medical emergency, slammed into the front of the pub during a Friday happy hour. Three people were seriously injured and a raging fire sparked by the crash charred much of the interior.
rockvillenights.com
Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
arlnow.com
Local homebuilders say stronger stormwater regulations cause costs to surge
A year into new stormwater requirements for single-family home projects, homebuilders and remodelers say even the improved process is laborious and expensive, costing homeowners extra money. On the other hand, Arlington County says that permit review times have shortened and that the program will be evaluated for possible improvements. Before...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Chase Ends on 14th Street Bridge — From Dave Statter: “New: All lanes shut on I-395N and forced onto Exit 10A-B due to a @FairfaxCountyPD chase on Route 1N that ended on the 14th Street Bridge… This is the third police chase on I-395N in Arlington in about 19 hours. Here’s one that got away at midnight. Also being chased by @FairfaxCountyPD after a police cruiser was struck in Lincolnia.” [Twitter, Twitter]
Two dead after crash in King George County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Bloomsbury Road near Birchwood Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went into the air and hit several trees.
fox5dc.com
Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield
MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Woman dies after crash on Lorton Station Blvd
(Updated at 3:45 p.m. on 10/19/2022) A pedestrian died this morning (Wednesday) after a driver hit her while she was crossing Lorton Station Blvd yesterday (Thursday), police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, of Lorton was hospitalized with injuries that were considered life-threatening from a crash near the Lorton Station intersection...
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Alexandria, in critical condition
It was determined that a 42-year-old woman crossing South Van Dorn Street was hit by a Honda CRV that was heading north. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Oct 19, 2022
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 14711 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 19, 2022. Ghin Na Ree Thai currently closed, sold to a “new family”. 📅 Upcoming events. Here...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WTOP
2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.
Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
Comments / 1