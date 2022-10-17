The federal government is attempting to stop a Massachusetts man accused of selling a cure-all drink powder online that it alleges is unsafe, according to officials. The man, a resident of West Boylston, a town about 50 miles west of Boston, sells several flavors of a “Chill6” drink powder directly to customers online, according to an Oct. 19 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

WEST BOYLSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO