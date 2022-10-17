Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
Game Recap: Saints’ Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them
GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.
Watch: Rodgers Returns to Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following the same script as last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday. Barring some sort of calamity, he will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead using the 2-hour session to rehab his...
Are the Vikings a Realistic Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr?
Odell Beckham Jr.'s future is starting to become a hot topic around the NFL again. The free agent wide receiver is a little over eight months removed from tearing his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He has said that he's targeting a mid-November return to action, indicating he could play as soon as Week 10 or 11. That's not all that far away.
A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
The vapor trail of the Bills loss continues for the Chiefs as they prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the Chiefs have restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space. Is an addition forthcoming, and what positions need to be shored up?. The rumor mill...
Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?
If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
Healthy Bakhtiari Could Set Offensive Line Wheels in Motion
GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari is the key to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. He was while on his way to five All-Pro honors. He was when he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 season and was unavailable for the playoffs and almost all the following season. And he is again as he appears set to start his fifth consecutive game on Sunday at the Washington Commanders.
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
Just one Chiefs player missed practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game at the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was the lone Chiefs player unable to take part on the practice field, marking his second straight day of missed time ahead of Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.
Coby Bryant Growing Comfortable in New Surroundings as Seahawks’ Slot Cornerback
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Coby Bryant earned his reputation as a stalwart boundary cornerback opposite of future top-five pick Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starring at Cincinnati. But Bryant, who captured the Jim Thorpe Award as college...
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland on Thursday. The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school. “My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said,...
Tailing Mahomes, delaying Kelce: Why this crucial Chiefs 3rd down went awry vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense failed to sustain a drive when leading by three in the fourth quarter before eventually falling to the Buffalo Bills, 24-20, on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by Brett Taveau — author of...
