ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Game Recap: Saints’ Self-Destruction Late in First Half Ends Up Sinking Them

GLENDALE -- It took the Saints three minutes against the Bengals to lose the game, and it took less than that to do it against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With less than two and a half minutes to go in the second quarter, New Orleans saw their 14-6 lead turn into a 28-14 Cardinals lead, and it ended up being their undoing to lead to another loss on the year to sink them to 2-5. Game Recap.
WILSON, LA
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Rodgers Returns to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following the same script as last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday. Barring some sort of calamity, he will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead using the 2-hour session to rehab his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Are the Vikings a Realistic Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s future is starting to become a hot topic around the NFL again. The free agent wide receiver is a little over eight months removed from tearing his ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He has said that he's targeting a mid-November return to action, indicating he could play as soon as Week 10 or 11. That's not all that far away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

If you think the Panthers' offense has been hard to watch through the first six weeks of the season, just wait until you see what it's going to look like now with Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers. Late Thursday night, the Panthers sent the dynamic running back to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Healthy Bakhtiari Could Set Offensive Line Wheels in Motion

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari is the key to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. He was while on his way to five All-Pro honors. He was when he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 season and was unavailable for the playoffs and almost all the following season. And he is again as he appears set to start his fifth consecutive game on Sunday at the Washington Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year

Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Wichita Eagle

Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland on Thursday. The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school. “My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said,...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy