Nonprofit board game cafe in the works in Avon

There’s a certain spark that only comes from an old-fashioned board game. It's an essence Robin Kane has been trying to bottle for quite some time.

With the help of her daughters and her husband, the family is working toward opening a board game cafe in or near Avon.

Equipped with 600 board games (and counting), ‘I’m Possible Games,’ as it will be called, will serve as a space where those with intellectual disabilities as well as others can hang out and have fun.

News 5 20-year-old Shelby Kane, moments before she clobbered News 5 reporter Clay LePard in a game of 'Connect Four.'

It's an idea inspired by a frustration when Kane’s daughter, Shelby, turned 18. Growing up, Robin Kane said Shelby thrived in her classroom, surrounded by a support system of teachers, staff and classmates.

“That was her community and she graduated from school and most of that community is gone,” she explained.

A popup game night inside a church function hall last week in Bay Village offered a taste of what ‘I’m Possible Games’ will offer, as dozens gathered and laughter echoed off the walls.

“I spent my whole life thinking how can I make Shelby's life better, how I can make everyone’s life better and more welcoming for people born with disabilities,” Shelby’s sister Shea Kane said. “I cannot wait to have an environment where everyone’s welcome.”

In addition to the space welcoming people such as Shelby, Robin Kane told News 5 it will employ people like Shelby.

“That’s the whole reason we’re doing this, so we can help people like Shelby learn more job skills,” she added. “Once they gain these job skills, we’re hoping to find them other chances outside our cafe so we can bring in more individuals and help more people.”

However, finding a permanent space has proven to be a puzzle all its own for the Kane family.

“It’s been a challenge but anything worth having is a challenge,” Robin Kane explained. “If I have my dream come true, I would love to open in the summer of 2023.”

One thing that is picked out is a store slogan in honor of Shelby: "Come for the games, stay for the smiles."

“No matter what kind of day you’re having, she’s going to make you smile,” Shea Kane added.

To donate to ‘I’m Possible Games’ as it works toward opening a physical location in the near future, click here.

Additionally, the Kane family told News 5 they are still accepting any donated board games, especially the rare and obscure ones. Click here to reach out and contact the family directly and learn how to donate games.

