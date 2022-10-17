ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Nonprofit board game cafe in the works in Avon

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bF7kG_0ice3FMc00

There’s a certain spark that only comes from an old-fashioned board game. It's an essence Robin Kane has been trying to bottle for quite some time.

With the help of her daughters and her husband, the family is working toward opening a board game cafe in or near Avon.

Equipped with 600 board games (and counting), ‘I’m Possible Games,’ as it will be called, will serve as a space where those with intellectual disabilities as well as others can hang out and have fun.

News 5
20-year-old Shelby Kane, moments before she clobbered News 5 reporter Clay LePard in a game of 'Connect Four.'

It's an idea inspired by a frustration when Kane’s daughter, Shelby, turned 18. Growing up, Robin Kane said Shelby thrived in her classroom, surrounded by a support system of teachers, staff and classmates.

“That was her community and she graduated from school and most of that community is gone,” she explained.

A popup game night inside a church function hall last week in Bay Village offered a taste of what ‘I’m Possible Games’ will offer, as dozens gathered and laughter echoed off the walls.

“I spent my whole life thinking how can I make Shelby's life better, how I can make everyone’s life better and more welcoming for people born with disabilities,” Shelby’s sister Shea Kane said. “I cannot wait to have an environment where everyone’s welcome.”

In addition to the space welcoming people such as Shelby, Robin Kane told News 5 it will employ people like Shelby.

“That’s the whole reason we’re doing this, so we can help people like Shelby learn more job skills,” she added. “Once they gain these job skills, we’re hoping to find them other chances outside our cafe so we can bring in more individuals and help more people.”

However, finding a permanent space has proven to be a puzzle all its own for the Kane family.

“It’s been a challenge but anything worth having is a challenge,” Robin Kane explained. “If I have my dream come true, I would love to open in the summer of 2023.”

One thing that is picked out is a store slogan in honor of Shelby: "Come for the games, stay for the smiles."

“No matter what kind of day you’re having, she’s going to make you smile,” Shea Kane added.

To donate to ‘I’m Possible Games’ as it works toward opening a physical location in the near future, click here.

Additionally, the Kane family told News 5 they are still accepting any donated board games, especially the rare and obscure ones. Click here to reach out and contact the family directly and learn how to donate games.

Clay LePard is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5 .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio mom creates toy store to bring back basics

CLEVELAND — An Ohio mom is creating a space for kids to learn through play. White Rabbit Kids is a new storefront in downtown Willoughby with room to play and shop, with no tech toys in sight. Instead, the store is stocked with more mindful activities to encourage engagement and creativity.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence

Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy