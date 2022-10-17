ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Black Adam ” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.

“We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character of Black Adam,” Garcia said. “One of the things he’s known for is his aggression and violence, and to do a Black Adam movie that didn’t have that just wouldn’t have been authentic. So we always went into this knowing that we were going to push it as far as we did.”

Flynn added, “It took four rounds [with the MPA], and [the movie] just got the PG-13, I think, maybe four or five weeks ago.”

How much of the film needed to be cut? “We did have to make a lot of edits, actually,” Flynn said. According to the producer, the original cut of the film had Dwayne Johnson ’s title character violently killing up to 10 different people. The production scaled that number down to around five to secure a PG-13 rating.

“There are some great moments when Black Adam is in the fly bike chase sequence and drops one of the gang soldiers,” Flynn said. “Then there’s this great moment where the truck bounces over the body. But those are moments that you need and remember in these movies, you know what I mean? You can’t play it safe, and you have to go for it. And I think we have four or five of those. At one point we had about ten, and we were able to find some compromise with the MPA on that.”

“Black Adam” opens in theaters on Oct. 21, courtesy of Warner Bros.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Variety

Simu Liu to Star in ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

Simu Liu is attached to lead a series adaptation of the Ben Mezrich novel “Seven Wonders” that is currently in development at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Per the official logline, the series follows “brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady (Liu) as he teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.” Adam Cozad (“The Legend of Tarzan,” “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) is attached to write and executive produce the adaptation, with Justin Lin onboard to direct and executive produce via Perfect Storm Entertainment. Perfect...
Variety

Superman Fighting Black Adam Is Not a ‘One-Off’ Movie but a New ‘Long Form of Storytelling’: ‘It’s Not a One Fight Situation’

SPOILER ALERT: This story references a major reveal that is included in the end-credits scene for “Black Adam.” Much of the weeks leading up to the release of “Black Adam” has been dominated by Dwayne Johnson touting his eponymous comic book character’s future fight against Superman. Johnson has all but confirmed that his “Black Adam” movie will reintroduce Henry Cavill as Superman after he took on the role in films such as “Man of Steal,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” But “Black Adam” producer Hiram Garcia recently told CinemaBlend (via Collider) that a Superman vs. Black Adam...
Variety

Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.  AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
Variety

Charlie Cox Says He Owes Entire Career to ‘Save Daredevil’ Fan Campaign: ‘Even When I Lost Hope, They Did Not’

Charlie Cox is Daredevil once more. After reviving the character for a brief cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Cox officially debuted his fan favorite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a few episodes of the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Next up, Cox will lead the 18-episode limited series “Daredevil: Born Again.” Speaking to Marvel.com, the actor said he owes his entire career to the fan-driven “Save Daredevil” campaign on social media. “Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” Cox said. “That even...
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Variety

Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Any Actor Who Will Play Her on Screen: ‘She Can Call Me!’

Meghan Markle announced in her new Variety cover story that she does not plan to return to acting in the future, saying, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be versions of Meghan Markle on screen. Several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex, and surely more film and TV projects will be made in the vein of Netflix’s “The Crown” that include Markle as a central character.
Variety

Meghan Markle Describes ‘Discomfort’ as an Actor; Believed She’d Be Recast on ’Suits’ During Season 1

In Meghan Markle’s revealing cover story with Variety, she described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle made appearances on shows such as “Deal or No Deal,” “90210” and “Fringe” before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on “Suits” in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes, she spoke about the anxiety she faced early on which lead her to constantly question her place on the series during the first season.
Variety

Judge Scolds D.A. in Danny Masterson Case for ‘Inundating’ Trial With Scientology

Scientology was front and center on Tuesday as the rape trial against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began. Masterson is a Scientologist and each of his alleged victims was a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rapes, which span from 2001 to 2003. The first witness to take the stand — who prefers to be known as Jane Doe #1 — testified that the church warns members against “fraternizing with the enemy,” and refers to non-Scientologists as “wogs.” That testimony drew an angry rebuke from Judge Charlaine Olmedo during a break, who blistered the prosecutor for straying from her pre-trial rulings...
Variety

Holly Madison Won’t Testify in Harvey Weinstein Case

Former reality star Holly Madison won’t be called to testify during Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday. The defense wanted Madison to take the stand in order to undermine testimony from actress Ashley Matthau, one of the uncharged supporting witnesses. Matthau, who’s accusing Weinstein of sexual battery, claims the former mogul masturbated on her at his hotel in 2003 in Puerto Rico, where they were shooting Miramax’s “Dirty Dancing” sequel, “Havana Nights.”  Madison, who dated and lived with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, is close friends with Matthau. The defense intended on questioning her about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Variety

Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure

Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
Variety

Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures to Produce ‘Devotion,’ Hannah Kent Book-to-Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Dollhouse Pictures, production company founded by Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, Jessica Carrera, Shannon Murphy and Gracie Otto, is to produce “Devotion,” a book-to-film adaptation of Hannah Kent’s bestselling novel of the same title. The production is in partnership with production and finance firm Storyd. The story narrates a love story between two young women in 1836 Prussia. On the verge of womanhood, the two outsiders find a kindred spirit in the other. Their Lutheran Christian community flees religious persecution in Europe and seeks resettlement and freedom in South Australia. The journey puts their faith and friendship under threat, but proves that...
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night Results in Two Perfect Scores and Another Tough Elimination

This week proved to be the toughest yet for the “Dancing With the Stars” partners, who had to learn multiple routine. Although there was no elimination during Monday night, Tuesday night put the remaining couples to the test with their second dance of the week followed by a marathon. Although Wayne Brady received one 10 on Monday night, it wasn’t until Tuesday that he brought the judges — even Len Goodman — to their feet following his samba with partner Witney Carson. The duo received a score of a perfect 40. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy also impressed the judges with their...
Variety

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy