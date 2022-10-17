Read full article on original website
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
veronews.com
Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
WPBF News 25
Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
National Hurricane Center watching 4 tropical waves as cold front breaks Florida records
As the season's first strong cold front moved south, the National Hurricane Center continues to keep an eye open for potential tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. Temperatures early Thursday morning ranged from the low to mid-30s in Florida's Panhandle to the mid and upper 60s in the Keys, according to the National Weather Service, Miami. ...
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. Experts said greening disease is a big part of the problem.
cw34.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
wqcs.org
Bat Detecting Basics at Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens Nov. 9
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 18, 2022: The UF/IFAS St. Lucie County Extension, in conjunction with the Rio Lindo Garden Club and Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, will present “Bat Detecting Basics” on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. During this event, UF/IFAS Extension St....
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
cw34.com
Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
cw34.com
Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
