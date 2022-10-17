ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The Conversation U.S.

Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
VERO BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

