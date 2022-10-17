Read full article on original website
IUP alumn shares Latino American experience through comedy, poetry
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Multicultural Center for Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE) brought Dr. Javier Ávila and his comedic one-man show “The Trouble with My Name” to campus. In “The Trouble with My Name,” Dr. Ávila uses comedy and poetry to explain as a Latino American....
IUP's Special Collections and University Archives featuring Dr. Harrison Wick
This is the extended interview The Penn conducted with Dr. Harrison Wick about IUP's Special Collections and University Archives.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Volleyball: Crimson Hawks adjusting to life with target on their back
The IUP volleyball team learned a valuable lesson last weekend on the difference between being the hunter and being hunted. As the Crimson Hawks began the second rotation of conference play, they found themselves in vastly different roles entering each match. Having lost its first meeting with Slippery Rock, IUP...
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
As internet speed in the classroom improves, two western Pennsylvania school districts lag
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the last ten years, internet speeds in schools have come a long way. However, some Western Pennsylvania districts still have some work to do. In 2013, 70 percent of schools lacked high-speed internet. Now, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to one megabyte per second per student. That said, two districts in our area are among the ten worst when it comes to internet speed. Kiski Area School District is fifth on the list and followed by Greensburg Salem at sixth.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
