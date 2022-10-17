PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the last ten years, internet speeds in schools have come a long way. However, some Western Pennsylvania districts still have some work to do. In 2013, 70 percent of schools lacked high-speed internet. Now, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to one megabyte per second per student. That said, two districts in our area are among the ten worst when it comes to internet speed. Kiski Area School District is fifth on the list and followed by Greensburg Salem at sixth.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO