Best man who used to date bride gives hilarious speech about how couple met

A best man who used to date the bride - before she had her head turned by his buddy - gave a hilarious speech about the ill-fated romance on the big day.



The moment, shared to TikTok by wedding photographers @ joshandpres , showed the best man candidly delivering the speech.

"I just noticed the connection they had. The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other," the best man said.

"And you would think it would sound really romantic. The only problem is I was dating Rachel at the time."

The camera then shows the bride and groom, who, with all their guests in attendance, cheered and erupted into laughter at the admission.

It looks as if the couple's response is solid evidence that there aren't any ill feelings between the three.

It's also clear that the best man wants the best for them too.

In a subsequent video, called "part two of the great best man speech," the best man went on to explain how he encouraged the relationship between the couple.

People didn't hesitate to praise the best man for his lighthearted, cheeky, and humorous speech, with many believing he deserved an award for being the "coolest ex."

One person wrote: "This is actually very positive. Realizing you're not the one for someone but allowing them to love. Super selfless."

"Coolest ex award goes to," another added, while a third wrote: "Wow, this man is too strong I could never lmfaooooooo."

Someone else added: "And that shows how maturity works! (Don't get me wrong, I love all drama stories) but this really shows how good people can be to mature!"

