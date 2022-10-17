ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

New urgent care facility coming to northern Dorchester County

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LHge_0ice0u4q00

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in northern Dorchester County will soon have another option when it comes to medical care.

The county is planning to turn a building that used to be a women’s detention center will become an urgent care facility.

“The healthcare that is provided up there is basically by sole practitioners who work out of their homes,” said Brian Havir, Asst. Administrator, Community Services.

Some of them are aging, planning retirement, or planning to move to other areas.

“In 2019, Dorchester County updated its strategic plan, we reached out to those folks with a community survey.”

What they found was that most care was only provided Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The new facility at the corner of Railroad and Sears streets will be open later in the evenings and on weekends providing a range of services.

“Bloodwork and labs with diagnostics. Radiology CT scans and an in-house pharmacy. COVID testing and vaccinations. Telemedicine. And also, an area that would be provided for a mobile crisis, unit to come up and provide mental health and behavioral health treatment.”

The 8,200-square-foot building was the women’s jail until around 2020.

“Basically, the way the footprints of the old structure was built the cells. There are eight cells in there. They can be easily adaptive for patient care rooms, and the nurses’ station can be located right out in the open area.”

The $2.5 million cost will be paid for with $1.5 million in American Rescue Act money as well as $1 million the county was recently awarded by the USDA as part of their emergency rural healthcare fund.

Officials hope to have the renovation completed by early 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Temporary Cooper River Memorial Library closes Nov. 19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A temporary branch of the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system will shutter its doors next month. The temporary Cooper River Memorial Library, located on Cherokee Street, will close Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The temporary location opened in May 2021 offering a small selection of materials and technology, pickup […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Company donates thousands of smoke alarms to Charleston area fire departments

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 2,000 smoke alarms were donated to fire departments across the Charleston metro on Tuesday afternoon. The smoke alarms, provided by ServiceMaster of Charleston, cost about $14,000. They were donated as part of the company’s annual initiative. “It’s actually something that comes normally out of their budget, but we […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lidl opens new grocery store in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lidl US, a top grocer in the country, opened a new store in North Charleston Wednesday morning. The grand opening of Lidl North Charleston, located at 8849 Dorchester Road, was held Wednesday and attended by local leaders including Mayor Keith Summey. “We are proud to join in the announcement of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces Atelier Downtown Nexton

CHARLESTON, SC – Sharbell Nexton, LLC (Sharbell) announced today plans for Atelier Downtown Nexton, an office/commercial condominium project in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the rapidly growing surrounding region. Located on 7.41 acres along Brighton Park Boulevard within the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

James Island residents concerned about proposed townhomes

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed development in a James Island neighborhood has some residents feeling concerned. On Wednesday, the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission reviewed a plan to build 16 townhomes along Theresa Drive. The development would be located on about 2.6 acres of land adjacent to the James Island Connector. Some residents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plans for new development on James Island under review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC reports large hospitalization of infants, children with respiratory diseases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s chief of pediatric critical care says her department is seeing high numbers of kids in the ICU and emergency room with respiratory diseases. In particular, Dr. Elizabeth Mack says doctors are treating a lot of RSV, or Respiratory Cyntial Virus which impacts infants. Infants struggle with breathing and coughing because their airways are smaller and take a hard hit when they get the sicknesses, which affects adults like a common cold.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy