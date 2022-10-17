ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FOX Reno

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Officers shoot, kill armed man outside Sparks Police Department

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot and killed by officers outside the Sparks Police Department early Tuesday morning. Authorities say that just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 a sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man who had fired his handgun outside of the station, located at 1701 E. Prater Way. After several hours of negotiations, officers shot the man after he rushed at the police on scene and fired his gun a second time.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Crews knock down fire on 9th Street in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks that began late Wednesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of 9th Street just before midnight on Oct. 19. Authorities say that due to initial reports of...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One-of-a-kind service dog training for veterans coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service dog training program whose goal is to empower veterans to lead more independent and fulfilling lives in coming to northern Nevada. Liberty Dogs, which was made possible by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, will serve veterans from...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

National Weather Service issues freeze watch and fire weather watch in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued both a freeze watch and a fire weather watch in northern Nevada throughout the weekend. The freeze watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are possible. The affected areas are Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Non-profits partner with RTC to help at-risk youth

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Several organizations are coming together to help vulnerable children in the Northern Nevada community. The Eddy House is now partnering with The Children's Cabinet, a non-profit organization that manages Safe Place. The Safe Place Program has 59 walk-up sites and 120 mobile sites that are safe havens for at-risk youth.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 WB on-ramp closure at Pyramid Way after semi-truck loses its load

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck that lost its load Thursday afternoon has created traffic delays on westbound I-80 near Pyramid Way. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the semi-truck partially blocked the Pyramid Way on-ramp while a heavy-duty tow truck cleared the scene. As...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

WCSD plans to upgrade facilities, hosts community discussions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The Washoe County School District is planning to upgrade its facilities, but before staff makes any decisions, the district wants to hear from the community. The school district is working closely with CannonDesign. Together, they are conducting a community engagement phase...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
FOX Reno

Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum open on Nevada Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Visitors coming to Carson City for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29 are encouraged to visit the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum (SISCC&M), and alumni of the school are asked to bring in memorabilia to be added to the collection.
CARSON CITY, NV

