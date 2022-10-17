ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Sharpens Up in Ruched Cutout Minidress & Laced Gucci Pumps for Fremantle in France

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlYUr_0ice0OGw00

Cara Delevingne returned to the red carpet to celebrate talent agency Fremantle on Monday night.

Arriving on the red carpet in Cannes for the occasion, held during MIPCOM 2022, the FN cover star posed in a ruched black jersey minidress by Saint Laurent. Her draped $3,690 viscose style gained an added edge from a bodycon fit, as well as a sweetheart neckline and two diamond-shaped bodice cutouts. Elevating the sleek dress was a thin gold lariat necklace, providing a metallic glint to the minimalist ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Delevingne’s shoes were equally sleek: a pair of black pointed-toe Gucci pumps. Her $990 style featured glossy patent leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Giving the set a slick finish were thick ankle cuff straps cinched with thin laces, giving them a bondage-esque appearance. The “Paper Towns” actress’ style was complete with thin metallic gold heels, likely totaling 4 inches in height. The set provided a versatile finish to Delevingne’s ensemble while retaining its own edgy update to a closet staple.

Delevingne’s shoe style is slick and bold. On the red carpet, the “Suicide Squad” star often wears color-coordinated and embellished pumps, sandals and platforms by Schutz, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in combat boots and sneakers by RTA, Dior and Puma. Delevingne has served as a model, jewelry and beauty ambassador for Dior since 2019, as well as an ambassador for Puma since 2016.

PHOTOS: Discover Delevingne’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
SheKnows

Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Vogue Magazine

Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Footwear News

Britney Spears Boosts Red Cutout Crop Top & Bodycon Skirt with White Boots in Mexico

Britney Spears took a punchy approach to vacation dressing while in Mexico this weekend. The Grammy Award-winning singer shared her latest snapshots from vacation in a photo dump on Instagram, including a display of beaded bracelets and photos of her leading against a balcony and driving a car. In one of the most memorable, she struts down the street in a bright red crop top with a thin halter-strap neck, creating a cutout silhouette. Paired with a matching miniskirt, her ensemble is finished with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, gold earrings and a silver watch — plus a red and white string bracelet.
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure

Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is a Vision in Crystal-Embellished Catsuit with Built-in Boots & Clear Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell brought sparkles to the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear Show today, in London. The supermodel walked the runway in a one-piece crystal-embellished outfit and was photographed wearing the same look as she exit the fashion event. Campbell’s catsuit featured long sleeves and was completely covered in brown, black, and white sequins with explosive patterns. The outfit featured cutouts on the shoulders as well as the thighs. Shed added large drop earrings to the look and wore her hair down in tight waves. The garment covered Campbell’s body from shoulders to toes. The piece included built-in boots, which appeared to be pointed-toe...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots

Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit. During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less. View this post on...
Footwear News

Footwear News

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy