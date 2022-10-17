Read full article on original website
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Apple's New iPads: The Price Rises for Fresh Features, Colors and Specs
This fall's iPad models are rolling out a little later this year, and the most budget-friendly version is getting more expensive. Apple on Tuesday announced updates to its iPad and iPad Pro lineup, and the entry-level iPad got a long-awaited redesign with USB-C to match the rest of the lineup, but with a price bump to $449 and up. The new iPad also now comes in four colors, familiar-looking blue and silver, and also very bold yellow and pink versions.
Apple’s new M2 iPad Pro arrives October 26
The new chip sports eight CPU cores, with a performance bump of around 15%, according to Apple. The GPU is 10 cores, with a stated 35% performance boost per the company. Apple is clearly pushing the latest version of the Pro as something more akin to a laptop aimed at creative professionals, pushing enhancements to the sorts of content creation that could be managed by tablets as recently as a few years ago. It notes:
While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Apple has unveiled the 2022 Apple TV 4K with significantly faster internals and a lower price. It features the same A15 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. The 2022 Apple TV carries a lower starting price of $129, making it $50 cheaper than the previous...
Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page. Since...
Absurd Apple Pencil dongle sends fans into spiral of grief
The decision to make the all-new iPad compatible with the original Apple Pencil looks likely to go down as one of Apple’s most ridiculous design decisions. Since the new entry-level iPad utilizes USB-C rather than Lightning, you can’t plug the Apple Pencil into the tablet to charge the stylus. And Apple’s “fix” — a $9 USB-C-to-Lightning dongle that will come packaged with old-school Apple Pencils — sent some Apple fans into an accelerated version of the five stages of grief.
The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a keyboard optimized for Mac. It features low-profile mechanical switches and backlighting, and can be paired with up to three computers. I’ve been using the Bluetooth keyboard in my home office for weeks. Here’s why I’ve come to love it. This...
Apple’s online store has gone offline ahead of the rumored M2 iPad Pro announcement later today. Tim Cook also shared a teaser about the new iPads on Twitter. Rumors have indicated that Apple will announce new iPads in late October. It is unclear if the company will unveil the new M2 MacBook Pros today as well.
Once you shell out a couple thousand bucks or more for a marvelous Mac Studio desktop machine, how do you add an ultra-wide display without running up your already-tortured credit cards?. Today’s featured dual-monitor Mac Studio setup solved the problem by going back in time. Its owner added an ultra-wide...
The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
