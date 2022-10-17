Read full article on original website
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC
On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of early NBA departures from last year’s Final Four team, including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. “Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that ... and not let the outside noise get to you.” And there will be plenty of that.
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
theScore
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
Kamari Morales sets UNC Football program record
Antoine Green's touchdown with 16 seconds left lifted the Tar Heels over Duke to maintain the Victory Bell on Saturday, but Kamari Morales' first quarter touchdown reception was just as memorable for the fourth-year tight end. Morales' 10-yard score to give the Tar Heels an early 10-7 lead cemented ...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon defeats North Carolina for first time in program history
Entering the 80th minute, the Elon University men’s soccer team led The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1-0. Two minutes later, they led by three. Junior forward Jack Dolk, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, was able to find the bottom left corner of the net twice in two minutes. His two goals put the ribbon and bow on the victory gift for head coach Marc Reeves’ birthday.
Which is the best college in NC? Ranking not good for ECU
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane
Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
cbs17
Campbell coach Minter talks about taking on Jackson State Tigers
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Campbell Camels step out of conference play this week for a date with Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. Camels head coach Mike Minter breaks down what he expects from Coach Prime’s crew on offense, defense, special teams and what it will be like playing in front of an HBCU homecoming crowd.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
