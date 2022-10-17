Read full article on original website
Fall foliage peak about to fade across much of Pennsylvania: weekly state report
The last chance for autumn leaf-peeping in 2022 in Pennsylvania is almost upon us, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report for October 20-26. About about half the state described as “starting to fade,” and most of the rest – primarily the Appalachian Mountains portion – is in the “best color” phase.
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Pa. bill requiring personal finance classes for students advances | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Pa. state universities request $100M to aid students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields
Pennsylvania’s state university system next year is hoping to build on the historic investment it received this year from the commonwealth while also asking for direct student aid to produce graduates in high-demand areas. The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a...
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion
Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania
As the holiday season approaches, gas prices continue to rise. This week in Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are three cents higher at $3.990 per gallon. This week's average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
