Pennsylvania State

echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion

Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania

As the holiday season approaches, gas prices continue to rise. This week in Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are three cents higher at $3.990 per gallon. This week's average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study

Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
