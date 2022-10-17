Read full article on original website
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrest made in Sherwood Park shooting investigation
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the shooting in the Sherwood Park neighborhood outside of Aberdeen. The scene of a shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood near Aberdeen on Oct. 15/Sandhills Sentinel. On Oct.15, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along Sherwood...
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Rockingham Police seek suspected jewelry thieves
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing from a local pawn shop. The Rockingham Police Department on Thursday posted photos of two men investigators say stole jewelry from Ned’s Pawn Shop on Saturday. Both men appear to be...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End
Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
cbs17
2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
WBTV
Sheriff: Men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill 250K people; local counties crack down on drugs
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were found to have been in possession of enough uncut fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, were arrested following a joint operation between the Stanly County...
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen arrested in downtown Aberdeen shooting case
A 15-year-old juvenile from Aberdeen was arrested on several charges including attempted first-degree murder in connection to the downtown Aberdeen shooting case, announced Aberdeen Police Department in a press release on Oct. 18. Aberdeen Police have been investigating the shooting that happened on Main Street on Oct. 8. The incident...
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
cbs17
Fayetteville double shooting suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges. Carl McGill, 24, was arrested on Thursday, police said, and is facing charges...
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
WRAL
One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash
A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
cbs17
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
RCSO: Richmond County probationer found with more than 1,000 Xanax bars
ROCKINGHAM — What started as a possible domestic disturbance call Monday resulted in $5,000 worth of Xanax being taken off the streets. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the first deputy to respond to the call at home on Winsor Drive, southwest of Rockingham, noticed a car in the front yard with the doors open.
