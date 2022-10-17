ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Arrest made in Sherwood Park shooting investigation

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the shooting in the Sherwood Park neighborhood outside of Aberdeen. The scene of a shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood near Aberdeen on Oct. 15/Sandhills Sentinel. On Oct.15, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along Sherwood...
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End

Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
WEST END, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen arrested in downtown Aberdeen shooting case

A 15-year-old juvenile from Aberdeen was arrested on several charges including attempted first-degree murder in connection to the downtown Aberdeen shooting case, announced Aberdeen Police Department in a press release on Oct. 18. Aberdeen Police have been investigating the shooting that happened on Main Street on Oct. 8. The incident...
ABERDEEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash

A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy