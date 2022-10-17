Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The National Museum of the United States Air Force is set to kick off its After Dark series, a new after-hours event in partnership with Bombers & Brews.
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity for an up-close-and-personal encounter with two of the Museum’s legendary icons – the B-17F Flying Fortress Memphis Belle and the B-24D Liberator.RECAP: Honor Flight Dayton spends day in Washington DC
The event will feature craft beers locally brewed by Rhinegeist Brewery, along with a selection of liquor and wine at the cash bar.
Customized wooden bottle openers and beer flight trays hand made by AR Workshop of Centerville will be available for $35 each.
Event tickets are $35 and can be purchased online here .
