Natchitoches Times
Phil Kidd Scenic Studio to be dedicated Oct. 29
The dedication of the Phil Kidd Scenic Studio at Northwestern State University will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium Stage and area leading to the studio. The ceremony is open to the public. Artwork and drafting by Kidd will...
Natchitoches Times
Exhibit of collected art from NSU faculty, administrators will open Monday
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Fine and Graphic Art will present an exhibition of artwork from the personal collections of faculty and administrators. The exhibit, curated by Matt DeFord and Nina Murray, will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The show will run through Dec. 9 in Orville Hanchey Gallery.
Natchitoches Times
Native American speaker/poet will present lecture at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, Northwestern State University will host a guest lecture by Bobby Gonzales titled “We Are Still Here: How First Nations Survived Pandemics and Other Catastrophes.”. The lecture will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Student...
Natchitoches Times
Office of TRIO Student Support Services receives grant to increase awareness of program
The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.
Natchitoches Times
NSU’s Engineering Technology Symposium showcases STEM careers to high school students
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology welcome about 70 high school students from around the area to the fifth annual Engineering Technology Symposium where they discussed STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) careers, introduced students to industry partners and discussed skills necessary to pursue lucrative careers in high tech manufacturing.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “The Government Inspector”
The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will present “The Government Inspector” on October 26-30 and Nov. 2-5 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, Oct. 30 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Dr. Sean Bartley is the director.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
KSLA
Sabine Parish school officials to enforce stricter penalties for truancy
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board is taking steps to address truancy at its schools. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the school board met with multiple agencies to come up with ways to reduce truancy. All district principals attended the meeting, along with:. Superintendent Shane Wright. Central...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Harbor Freight Unveiled as New River South Commons Business
River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of. approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national. tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the. space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty...
Natchitoches Times
TIMOTHY JARRETT GOURDON
A celebration of life for Timothy Gourdon will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Jarrett Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, passed away Oct. 11, 2022, in Natchitoches. He was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge to Dennis and Sharon (Jackson) Gourdon. He was raised in Port Vincent, La., and attended Denham Springs High School.
kalb.com
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Natchitoches Times
LILLIE MAE WALKER DURR
Lillie Mae (Walker) Durr, born Feb. 20, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thurman Coolidge Durr; one son, Dennis C. Durr of Clifton, Ariz.; and one granddaughter, Lori Durr of Prescott, Ariz.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
