Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Phil Kidd Scenic Studio to be dedicated Oct. 29

The dedication of the Phil Kidd Scenic Studio at Northwestern State University will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium Stage and area leading to the studio. The ceremony is open to the public. Artwork and drafting by Kidd will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Exhibit of collected art from NSU faculty, administrators will open Monday

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Fine and Graphic Art will present an exhibition of artwork from the personal collections of faculty and administrators. The exhibit, curated by Matt DeFord and Nina Murray, will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The show will run through Dec. 9 in Orville Hanchey Gallery.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Native American speaker/poet will present lecture at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, Northwestern State University will host a guest lecture by Bobby Gonzales titled “We Are Still Here: How First Nations Survived Pandemics and Other Catastrophes.”. The lecture will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Student...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Office of TRIO Student Support Services receives grant to increase awareness of program

The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU’s Engineering Technology Symposium showcases STEM careers to high school students

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology welcome about 70 high school students from around the area to the fifth annual Engineering Technology Symposium where they discussed STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) careers, introduced students to industry partners and discussed skills necessary to pursue lucrative careers in high tech manufacturing.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “The Government Inspector”

The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will present “The Government Inspector” on October 26-30 and Nov. 2-5 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, Oct. 30 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee. Dr. Sean Bartley is the director.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department

The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
NATCHEZ, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Harbor Freight Unveiled as New River South Commons Business

River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of. approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national. tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the. space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

TIMOTHY JARRETT GOURDON

A celebration of life for Timothy Gourdon will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Jarrett Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, passed away Oct. 11, 2022, in Natchitoches. He was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge to Dennis and Sharon (Jackson) Gourdon. He was raised in Port Vincent, La., and attended Denham Springs High School.
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

LILLIE MAE WALKER DURR

Lillie Mae (Walker) Durr, born Feb. 20, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thurman Coolidge Durr; one son, Dennis C. Durr of Clifton, Ariz.; and one granddaughter, Lori Durr of Prescott, Ariz.
PLEASANT HILL, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
VERNON PARISH, LA

