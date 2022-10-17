ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
Commanders’ William Jackson’s trade saga takes surprising twist

The Washington Commanders are making a ton of headlines for a team that’s 2-4 and a long shot to make the playoffs. Sound familiar? Not only does William Jackson III reportedly want a trade before the Nov. 1 deadline, but Carson Wentz is out a minimum of four games with a fractured finger, thrusting Taylor Heinicke into a starting role he held as recently as last season.
