WYTV.com
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
WYTV.com
YWCA hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Niles, the YWCA hosted its Power of the Purse event. First News Weekend Anchor Megan Lee emceed the event. People at each table chose their own theme and many wore costumes to match it. The fundraiser helps the YWCA to further its...
WYTV.com
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
WYTV.com
Deal likely in Boardman-Canfield ambulance issue, trustee says
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The meeting to decide if Canfield’s Cardinal Joint Fire District would again provide ambulance service to Boardman took place late Thursday afternoon in a conference room at Canfield’s Fire Station No. 2. Afterward, Rich Russo, chairman of the Cardinal Board of Trustees, said...
Youngstown students treated after eating suspected drug-laced candy
City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least two students had to be treated Tuesday for overdose symptoms at East High School.
WYTV.com
Boardman works to warm up school while awaiting repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is working to resolve a boiler issue and figures to have it fixed within a couple of weeks. Center Intermediate School has been a bit frosty the last couple of days. The temperature is low when students arrive and then heats up a little bit as the rooms fill up.
WYTV.com
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
Thousands of power outages reported in the Valley
Power is beginning to be restored in Mercer and Trumbull counties following an outage Wednesday.
JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions
Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines.
WYTV.com
Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022. Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system. Only staff and students at the high school are affected by...
WYTV.com
2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
WYTV.com
Local park renovations to make paths safer
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Park is continuing its renovations, and some new additions will make it easier to navigate at night. Six solar-powered lights have been added around the exercise trail. They’re part of the $75,000 state grant the village received two years ago. Lisbon Mayor Pete...
WYTV.com
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
WYTV.com
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission collecting undergarments during October
(WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley needs your help! This month is their annual “Socktober” new undergarment donation drive. This Mission has placed laundry baskets at several 717 Credit Union branches as well as Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. The Mission is...
WYTV.com
Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
WYTV.com
Scarecrows ‘take over’ local village’s downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is in the spirit of the fall season, and there are some happy faces downtown. The square is filled with 17 scarecrows. Lisbon businesses and neighbors made them for the third annual Scarecrows on the Square event. Each scarecrow has a...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
newsonthegreen.com
Commissioners deny road vacation request
Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
