Little Rock, AR

KATV

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to host 'Living Forest' event

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced Thursday that they will be hosting a "Living Forest" event on Oct. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A news release said that the event is free and will include crafts, activities, and a guided hike. The event...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nomination deadline for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame is approaching

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the deadline to make nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame is near. Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst urge Arkansans to make their nominations online before Oct. 31, 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Carti Festival of Fashion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Festival of Fashion is November 4th, 2022. For more information on Carti and purchasing tickets, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

KATV to host live Little Rock mayoral forum Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is pleased to host the four candidates running for Little Rock mayor in a live mayoral forum Thursday night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Chris May will be joined by incumbent Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz. According to his...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Boaters be aware of low water conditions on Beaver Lake

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army of Corps Engineers announced Wednesday that boaters should use caution while on Beaver Lake. According to the news release, there has been less than-average rainfall this summer and that has caused the lake to have low water levels. Although the water is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UCA to present 'An Evening of David Ives One Acts'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas theatre program will start its 2022-23 season with “An Evening of David Ives One Acts” at the Bridges-Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts Oct. 26 through the 28, at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. UCA...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

GloWild is making a return in 2022 at Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo announces Tuesday that GloWild will be coming back to light up the night at the zoo. According to the news release, GloWild will begin on Nov. 3 and go through Jan. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. This event is asking...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock man diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis '54 Years Late'

Little Rock (KATV) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas will honor Arkansan Terry Wright later this week. Wright is a 60 year-old African American man who was not diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis until the age of 54 due to perceptions based on his race and ethnicity. His story is the subject of a documentary called "54 Years Late." Though he had to fight for a diagnosis, Terry and his wife Michele want to make sure no other black person ever has to again.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police investigating Thursday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced they are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning. Police said they were called at 8:31 a.m. to the 3500 block of S. Bryant Street where an adult male was found deceased. Police urge that if you are traveling in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police crack down on texting and driving

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are cracking down on texting and driving this week. The 'U Drive, U Text, U Pay' campaign is a part of the Arkansas State Police’s effort to educate drivers on the dangers of picking up their phones while behind the wheel.
ARKANSAS STATE

