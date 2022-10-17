Read full article on original website
KATV
$2 day at the Arkansas State Fair attracted 4th largest Monday crowd in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Fair announces on Tuesday that perfect weather and the $2 day led to the fourth-largest crowd on Monday. The number in attendance on Monday reached 35,875, 7,812 less than 2017's number of 43,687 which still holds the record. "It was a fantastic...
KATV
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to host 'Living Forest' event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced Thursday that they will be hosting a "Living Forest" event on Oct. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A news release said that the event is free and will include crafts, activities, and a guided hike. The event...
KATV
Nomination deadline for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame is approaching
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the deadline to make nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame is near. Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst urge Arkansans to make their nominations online before Oct. 31, 2022.
KATV
Three Little Rock Community schools receiving EAST programs with city of Little Rock Funds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Wednesday that Three Little Rock Community Schools within the Little Rock School District will be starting new EAST programs during the 2022-203 school year. Booker T Washington Elementary School, Mabelvale Elementary School, and Stephens Elementary School will have access to sophisticated STEAM...
KATV
Carti Festival of Fashion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Festival of Fashion is November 4th, 2022. For more information on Carti and purchasing tickets, click here.
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
KATV
KATV to host live Little Rock mayoral forum Thursday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is pleased to host the four candidates running for Little Rock mayor in a live mayoral forum Thursday night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Chris May will be joined by incumbent Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz. According to his...
KATV
Boaters be aware of low water conditions on Beaver Lake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army of Corps Engineers announced Wednesday that boaters should use caution while on Beaver Lake. According to the news release, there has been less than-average rainfall this summer and that has caused the lake to have low water levels. Although the water is...
KATV
WATCH: Arkansas secretary of state hopefuls debate ahead of November midterms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The two candidates vying to become Arkansas' next secretary of state met for a debate Tuesday afternoon, hosted by Arkansas PBS. Incumbent Secretary of State John Thurston, a Republican, faced off against Democratic nominee Anna Beth Gorman on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
KATV
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts: "More Than a Museum" reopening in April 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock announced Tuesday the exhibitions and site-specific commissions slated for its grand reopening in April of 2023. According to the news release the museum is the oldest and largest cultural institution of its kind in Arkansas and...
KATV
Arkansas groups form coalition to focus on tax credits, better benefits to help families
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new group, the Arkansas Coalition for Strong Families, has formed to encourage the state to invest in kids and families ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. The Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, and the...
KATV
UCA to present 'An Evening of David Ives One Acts'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas theatre program will start its 2022-23 season with “An Evening of David Ives One Acts” at the Bridges-Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts Oct. 26 through the 28, at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. UCA...
KATV
GloWild is making a return in 2022 at Little Rock Zoo
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo announces Tuesday that GloWild will be coming back to light up the night at the zoo. According to the news release, GloWild will begin on Nov. 3 and go through Jan. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. This event is asking...
KATV
WATCH: Arkansas attorney general hopefuls debate ahead of November midterms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The two candidates vying to become Arkansas' next attorney general met for a debate Wednesday morning, hosted by Arkansas PBS. Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, a Republican, faced off against Democratic nominee Jesse Gibson on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. The debate...
KATV
Little Rock man diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis '54 Years Late'
Little Rock (KATV) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas will honor Arkansan Terry Wright later this week. Wright is a 60 year-old African American man who was not diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis until the age of 54 due to perceptions based on his race and ethnicity. His story is the subject of a documentary called "54 Years Late." Though he had to fight for a diagnosis, Terry and his wife Michele want to make sure no other black person ever has to again.
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating Thursday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced they are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning. Police said they were called at 8:31 a.m. to the 3500 block of S. Bryant Street where an adult male was found deceased. Police urge that if you are traveling in...
KATV
Arkansas State Police crack down on texting and driving
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are cracking down on texting and driving this week. The 'U Drive, U Text, U Pay' campaign is a part of the Arkansas State Police’s effort to educate drivers on the dangers of picking up their phones while behind the wheel.
KATV
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
