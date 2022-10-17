Read full article on original website
DEBRIEF: Small Towns: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Area Humane Society overcrowded with kittens and cats
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A growing national crisis is hitting close to home. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is over capacity for cats and is desperately seeking adoptive or foster homes. Last week alone, the shelter took in 55 cats, including 18 from a single residence. Nationally, shelter overcrowding is...
Reflecting on the road to recovery for one Pulaski bonfire explosion victim
One Pulaski family looks toward their son's road to recovery at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center.
Golden House promotes support hotline
Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving
Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
Aurora hospitals dress newborns for Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What a treat -- no tricks!. Halloween is right around the corner, and you can expect to see lots of children dressed up in costumes. And even the littlest ones can be too cute to spook. Despite being hospitalized this October, Aurora Health’s tiniest patients...
Kitchen fire causes $15,000 damage to Allouez home
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire near Webster Park in the village of Allouez Thursday evening. Crews arrived less than 3 minutes after the call to the 2000-block of Woodrow Way at about quarter after 6. People in the house got out before calling 911.
Missing Two Rivers Teen Located
The Two Rivers Police Department has announced that the teenager that was reported missing has been located. Sage Larock had last been seen on September 28th, however, she has been found and is reported to be safe. The Department issued a statement thanking the community and law enforcement partners for...
Local schools are targets of active-shooter hoax
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Golden House raises awareness of support line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an effort to reduce domestic abuse in our community, Golden House and other local organizations are launching a public awareness campaign to reach people dealing with violence. “Communitywide, we are all working together to draw attention to domestic...
Remembering A Little Girl’s Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay community is gathering together to mourn the death of a 5-year-old after she was shot Monday night. Community members, family and friends came together Tuesday night, lighting candles in memory of the little girl, named Skye. The gathering was outside the...
Packers’ Campbell and Campbell’s Chunky Soup fight local hunger
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Campbell’s Chunky Soup teamed up for food donations in Green Bay. The “Chunky Sacks Hunger” campaign aims to fight food insecurity and donate 1 million meals to people in need. Tuesday, Campbell’s and Campbell...
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
Bonduel athletes come to the aid of Pulaski burn victims
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski is only 15 minutes away from the village of Bonduel, but football brings everyone together. The seniors on Bonduel’s football team may be awaiting Crivitz in the WIAA playoffs, but they’re doing something much bigger by honoring their friends and relatives who were victims of this past week’s bonfire explosion near Pulaski by literally wearing their support on their backs.
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Former classmates reunite after 75 years
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Kaukauna classmates have rekindled their friendship after 75 years apart. In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Bill Glaff and Mark Kalupa. Glaff and Kalupa were friends and teammates on the Kaukauna High School Boxing team in the 1940s. After high school,...
