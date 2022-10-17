Read full article on original website
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Prescott Says He's Ready to Start, Was ‘Full Go' With ‘No Limitations' at Practice Thursday
Dak Prescott will be "in the lead chair as far as reps" for practice in the latest sign that the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys will return from injury Sunday against Detroit. Head coach Mike McCarthy left little doubt about the end of Prescott's five-game absence because of a...
Washington Fan Waited Weeks for $14K Check From Commanders. Then, It Bounced
Andrew Shipley is a relatively new Washington Commanders fan. But with only a few weeks in as a first-time season ticket holder, he’s already been dealt a disappointment due to a big fumble off the field. Shipley won more than $14,000 in a raffle. First, the check took weeks...
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to Watch FC Dallas, Austin FC Semifinal Matchup on Sunday
If you don't have tickets to see FC Dallas take on Austin FC Sunday night in the state capital you'll have to watch it on television -- the game is now sold out. Officials said single-match tickets sold out instantly leaving the only tickets available being those on the resale market.
