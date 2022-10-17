ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Related
The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Alesha Miller, in jail for the 2021 beating death of 9-year-old stepson, has new plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was arrested in December of 2021 in connection with the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has a new plea deal. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Alesha L. Miller has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a level 1 felony, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday. Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fayette Drive shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Thursday. Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officers were patrolling around 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. 911 calls started coming in reporting a person had been shot in the area of the 1100 block...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN

