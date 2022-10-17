Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Court docs: New details released in stabbing; woman accused of killing boyfriend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:
WANE-TV
Police: 2 suspects face preliminary charges of attempted murder in south Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police announced two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened in south Fort Wayne Thursday morning. Police say an adult suspect named Riley Irving and an unnamed juvenile were given preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping.
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Thursday morning shooting that left man in critical condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Thursday night, Fort Wayne police announced they arrested two people in this case, one adult and one juvenile. They say Riley Irving faces attempted murder, robbery involving serious bodily injury and kidnapping. The juvenile arrested faces the same charges. ----- FORT WAYNE,...
Lima man gets prison for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge man accused of shooting woman in hand and head with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday upped the charges against a man accused of shooting a woman in the hand and head last month, costing her a ring finger and requiring her to have brain surgery. Adrian Collins, 21, now faces charges of attempted murder...
wfft.com
Alesha Miller, in jail for the 2021 beating death of 9-year-old stepson, has new plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was arrested in December of 2021 in connection with the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has a new plea deal. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Alesha L. Miller has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a level 1 felony, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
WANE-TV
Courts: Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun crimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday. Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of...
wfft.com
Fayette Drive shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Thursday. Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officers were patrolling around 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. 911 calls started coming in reporting a person had been shot in the area of the 1100 block...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of beating Fort Wayne 9-year-old to death has a new plea deal; won’t testify against her spouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”. In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit. Now, Alesha Miller, 31,...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather
LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
Comments / 1